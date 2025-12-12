Jennifer Aniston reveals her 'ultimate' anti-ageing tool at 56

At 56, Jennifer Aniston has the body many of us can only dream of – regardless of age. The Friends star always looked toned and muscular, with washboard abs and svelte arms.

Given she never looks anything short of sculpted, we've often found ourselves asking how she maintains her physique – and she has finally revealed her secret, explaining: "Muscle is the ultimate anti-ageing tool. I am building strength that fuels my energy, confidence and longevity."

Curious as to how muscle can serve as an anti-ageing tool, we spoke to personal trainer Shakira Akabusi, who explained how our muscles can keep us feeling youthful – but also shared the sobering fact that our muscles decline rapidly as we age.

© Pvolve Jennifer often displays her jaw-dropping abs

Why are muscles anti-ageing?

"Many of us know that we lose bone as we age, but fewer of us realise that our muscles also lose strength and mass as we get older, a normal process known as sarcopenia," Shakira begins. "This age-related loss of muscle is a major cause of frailty, increasing the risk of falling and fractures in older people."

© Will Ireland Shakira Akabusi shares how muscles can keep us feeling youthful

At 56, Jennifer Aniston certainly doesn't look frail – and this is likely due to her commitment to honing her muscles through exercise. Here, Shakira shares her advice for supporting our muscles in midlife and beyond.

Supporting muscles in midlife

"There are two types of training that are ideal to help combat muscle loss, helping us to build strength and lay down new bone tissue," she says. "Weight-bearing movements, where we're up on our feet, place our skeletal frame under gentle pressure, stimulating our bones to lay down more bone tissue.

"In addition, resistance exercises, such as lifting weights or pushing and pulling against something, help to strengthen our muscles. Strength training causes small, microscopic tears to a muscle and as the fibres rebuild, they are reinforced, making our muscles stronger."

Kate Rowe-Ham explains the moves that can help support muscle growth

On how often we need to train our muscles, fellow personal trainer Kate Rowe-Ham adds: "The longevity benefits of strength training are enormous. Two or three sessions a week improve balance, reduce falls and make daily life easier, whether that's carrying shopping or playing with grandchildren. Strength training also boosts metabolism, supports heart health, and helps regulate blood sugar levels."

Keen to try it for yourself? Watch our video below for easy-to-follow moves to support your muscles. Jen Aniston arms, here we come!