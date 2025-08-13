How to get your 'strongest' shoulders yet post 40 - and look great in a halterneck

What do Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney and Halle Berry all have in common?

All three of them rock halterneck tops on the regular – and always look amazing. The shoulder-baring style was everywhere in the early 2000s, and just like many other Y2K trends, it's back in fashion for 2025.

"Forget diamonds, halternecks are a girl's best friend," confirms HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau. "The silhouette is the ultimate sartorial feminist - supportive of busts of all shapes and sizes with a backless design that makes for breezy yet sculpting wear during the humid summer months.

"Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton all championed the halterneck in their spring/summer 2025 collections, cementing its status. Its reign shows no sign of slowing, with labels like Rotate and Rave Review already declaring it a 2026 essential at Copenhagen Fashion Week."

© Getty Images Halle Berry's shoulders look strong in her halter top

Can I wear a halterneck in midlife?

If you're wondering whether you can wear a halterneck in midlife, I'd like to refer you back to the first sentence – Meghan, Amal and Halle are all over 40 and look sensational in their shoulder-centric ensembles. Other midlifers who look equally great in halterneck tops include Victoria Beckham, TV presenter Cat Deeley, Spain's Queen Letizia and Catherine Zeta-Jones – the list goes on.

If you're wondering how to look good in a halterneck top in midlife, we have two words for you – toned shoulders.

A halterneck makes your shoulders the focal point on the body, and sculpted shoulders not only look powerful, they keep you strong and protect your posture, explains women's strength coach Jade Millner.

"When it comes to building a body that's not just fit, but powerful, strong shoulders are the unsung hero," Jade says. "They don't just look good, they hold you tall, protect your posture, and change how you walk into a room.

Jade says strength training is important for sculpted shoulders

"Strong shoulders don't just change how clothes fit — they change how you carry yourself," Jade continues. "Your shoulders protect against the neck and back pain that comes from desk jobs and improve mobility so you move better in daily life."

Strong shoulders in midlife

For women going through menopause, weak shoulders can be a real issue, Jade notes. "Hormonal changes often accelerate muscle loss, which can lead to shoulder pain and stiffness. Strength training is one of the most effective ways to fight this, protecting both mobility and quality of life."

When it comes to building strong shoulders, Jade says: "Many women are relying solely on Pilates or yoga for upper body shape, not realising you can't define muscle that isn't there. If you want that shape, you have to lift."

Read on for Jade's advice on sculpting strong, toned shoulders in midlife…

1. Build before you sculpt

"Pilates and yoga are brilliant for mobility, posture, and refinement, but they're the polish, not the foundation when it comes to strong shoulders," says Jade.

"Muscle definition comes from building the muscle first through progressive weight training. Think overhead presses, lateral raises, and rows with challenging weights."

Jade says we have to build muscles before toning them

"You can't "tone" what isn't there," she says. "Lifting heavy enough to make the last two to three reps tough (with good form) is where change happens."

2. Lift heavy, then refine

"Once you've built strength, then your Pilates, yoga, and lighter conditioning work can support refining your shape.

"You'll see better results from the flexibility and posture benefits because there's muscle to support it, but weight training has to be your staple.

© Getty Images Venus Williams has strong shoulders - and loves a halter!

"Women often lift far lighter than they're capable of, challenge yourself to go heavier every few weeks by one to three per cent for upper body and three to five per cent for lower body."

The bottom line is, if you want strong, sculpted shoulders, you need to pick up weights. "Build the muscle, then maintain it through hypertrophy training - with Pilates being an added bonus," Jade says, adding: "Once you love how you look, you'll feel more capable, confident, and supported in every area of life."