Jennifer Aniston, 56, displays her incredible abs in new photos

Jennifer Aniston showcased her jaw-dropping abs in a new video for fitness brand Pvolve, of which the Friends star is an ambassador. The 56-year-old stunned in a black sports bra and matching leggings as she went through a series of workouts during a photoshoot, before changing into a lavender workout set and proving her exercise prowess on the screen. Jennifer shared the clip to Instagram, with the caption: "The @pvolve Fall Challenge is here and I'd love it if you joined us. By doing the challenge, you're supporting @wimedicineorg – a foundation that supports groundbreaking research to advance women's health."

Jennifer's fans rushed to the comment section to praise her lithe figure and hard work, with one writing, "Body goals," while another added, "She looks absolutely incredible: strong, confident, and radiant." A third fan chimed in, "Absolutely gorgeous and powerful," while another asked, "How did she get better and better?"

According to a press release, Jennifer's love of the fitness brand has led her to discover "a smart, safe, and powerful way to build muscle, increase load and support longevity". The Fall Strength Challenge runs from October 29 to November 12, and will see the company donate $1 for every challenge completed to the Women in Medicine organization.

The blonde beauty has famously maintained her incredible figure over the years through a combination of a healthy diet and a consistent workout regimen, with Pvolve being her favourite. "In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread," she told People.

Aside from Pvolve, Jennifer likes to switch up her workouts with different activities to get her heart rate going. "Ideally, I would love four workout days a week, and then a day where it's more of a major walk or hike," she explained to Women's Health.

The fitness fanatic has changed her exercise regime in recent years, and now prefers to work smarter and not harder. "We think we have to work out for the solid hour and that can be a bit intimidating," she said.

"You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving. I just find comfort in that." The star has also leaned away from running or intense cardio, due to the pressure on her knees.

"I don't put the pressure on myself like I used to," she added. "I used to wake up hours before I had to get to work, and those hours are already kind of bananas in terms of how early." As for her diet, Jennifer eats as clean as possible, with the occasional treat or martini on the side. She described her ideal breakfast to Elle, which is both filling and nutritious.

"When I wake up, I have warm lemon water and then I have a shake or avocado and eggs, which is one of my favorites," she told the publication. "I sprinkle a little coconut oil on that. Sometimes, I'll have a puffed millet cereal with a banana, or I'll do oatmeal with an egg white whipped in at the end." For lunch, she prefers "some form of vegetables or salad with protein," and dinner is "probably the same".