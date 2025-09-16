9 squats for women over 45: How to transform your body without a gym membership

If you're over 45 and want to stay strong, healthy and mobile in the coming decades, exercise isn't just an option, it's a necessity. The good news is that whether you're an experienced gym-goer or you're new to workouts and need some easy moves to help you get started, squats could be your best bet. Not only do they help tone your legs and glutes, but they also activate your core and get your cardiovascular system going.

That said, not all squats are built alike, and they don't all have the same impact on your body. There are different variations of this low-impact exercise that you can adapt to your level and needs, from beginner to expert, and doing the moves correctly is absolutely crucial to avoid injury. Keep that in mind if you usually exercise outdoors - if you're in the park or at the beach, steer clear of soft sand and soil. Always look for a firm, stable surface to work out on to prevent injury to your knees and ankles.

With the help of experts at Madrid's Metropolitan Sport Club and Spa, we're going through the key squat variations so you can get the most out of this popular exercise, with nine types of squats perfect for women over 45 that will help you strengthen and tone your legs, core and glutes.

Squats: How to do them correctly

The intensity level of squats depends entirely upon you - just take your fitness level and mobility, especially the ankles and hips, into consideration. No matter what your age or skill level, it's never too late to start, but if you're not in great shape, you'll want to stick to the most basic squats at first.

If you're ready to tackle squats, there are two expert rules that generally apply:

The basic squat is simple: move your rear end towards the floor as if you're sitting in a chair, and be sure to keep your torso as upright as possible and tighten your core. Keep your feet correctly spaced apart, depending on the squat variation you're doing. Generally, a standard position involves keeping your feet on the floor just about shoulder-width apart or slightly wider.

Whichever variation you incorporate into your workout, you can improve your fitness in just minutes a day. If you're a beginner, aim to do a minimum of 20 squats a day, or you can also do 3 sets of 12-15 reps. That said, when in doubt - especially if you have bad knees or hip issues - be sure to speak to your doctor before starting squats as a new exercise regimen.

The most common squat mistakes

Squats seem simple, but they actually involve several joint flexions all at the same time, so there are several dos and don'ts to consider:

DO make sure to squat low enough. You don't have to go all the way to the floor, but you should try to go as low as you can; reaching at least a 90-degree hip and knee flexion is recommended.

DON'T lift your heels. For basic squats, distributing your weight across your entire foot is important to avoid shifting your weight to the front towards your toes.

DON'T put your feet too close together... or too far apart. A too-narrow foot position doesn't provide enough stability and increases strain on your knees, which is a big no-no. An excessively wide position, though, triggers poor muscle activation and creates excess strain in your adductors.

DO maintain your knee position. There's a natural tendency for knees to come together when performing these types of movements. It's important to pay attention to the technique as you execute each squat, maintaining a steady distance between your knees.

Ready to find out which squats are best for your needs and your workout? Let's go!

9 types of squats to try if you're over 45

The basic squat for beginners Classic Squat This is the traditional beginners squat where you place your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, and lower yourself as if you're about to sit in a chair. This gives you a simultaneous triple flexion of the hips, knees and ankles. If you have bad knees, you can modify the squat by lowering yoursef to a chair behind your, or by only lowering yourself partially.

This squat requires equipment but is easy to do at home or while travelling Resistance band squat You'll need a resistance band for this one. Place the elastic band around your upper thighs while you do a classic squat - it adds extra resistance and helps to activate your glutes and abductor muscles.



A variation on the classic squat, the sumo squat is great for glutes Sumo squat To perform a sumo squat - as loved by Jennifer Lopez - stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed outward at around 45 degrees. As you lower yourself, bending at the hips, knees, and ankles you will feel a deeper engagement in your glutes.



This is the exercise for you if you're trying to tone your inner thighs Lateral squats The sideways movements of lateral squats put the focus on the adductors and abductors, improving lateral strength and stability. Be sure to start with your feet together, and as you extend one leg, be sure the foot of the other foot remains steady on the floor.

Hold your body for a few seconds during the lowest part of the squat - this move is great for joint health Isometric squat This is a classic squat but with one main difference - you hold the squat position at its lowest point for three to five seconds, which helps increases resistance and muscle strength.



The jump squat Jump squat A more active variation of the classic squat, where you jump as you come up. The jumping movement adds an extra cardiovascular and muscle power component to the basic exercise.



This squat requires a chair or elevated surface Bulgarian squat For the Bulgarian squat, you'll need a chair or another elevated object behind you. Rest the top of one foot on the support object, with your other foot slightly in front of you, forward on the ground. Lower your body as much as you can - if you're advanced, until your front thigh is nearly parallel to the ground - while keeping your torso upright. Then get up again by pressing upward from your front foot to return to the starting position.



If you feel like you can handle an advanced move, touch the toes of your extended leg Pistol squat Here's one to challenge you on both balance and strength: the one-legged pistol squat. From a standing position on one leg, point your other leg in front of you, and as you extend your arms out, lower your body into the squat (with your leg still raised). Lower yourself just as far as you can and hold for a beat, then move back to the standing position with your leg still raised.


