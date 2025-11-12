Celebrities who've denied using Ozempic and weight loss drugs: from Julianne Hough to Lizzo

Ice Spice becomes the latest celebrity to shut down any rumors or speculation that she'd used Ozempic or other weight loss drugs in her health and wellness journey recently. Earlier this month, she took to an X Spaces chat to defeat any claims that she'd indulged in prescription medicine, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes. "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the [expletive] is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

The rapper, 25, continued: "Like, you lazy ass [expletive] never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour," referring to her Y2K! World Tour, which began in July 2024 and ended in January 2025. "Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

The "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" hitmaker isn't the only one who's had to speak out after fans have speculated use of weight loss drugs. Amid increasing reports of stars admitting that they've had to resort to medication to help with their health and fitness journeys, of course for a myriad of different individual reasons, the "she's on Ozempic!" tagline has become a pejorative of sorts.

Dr. Camilla Easter, the CEO of Oxford Medical Products, previously told HELLO!: "There's no denying that celebrities wield enormous influence over what people buy. From fashion to fitness, brands across industries have tapped into this power, with the lucrative social media endorsements becoming the norm in recent years. Weight loss medications are no exception."

Here are other celebrities like Ice Spice who've spoken out about not using weight loss drugs for their own fitness journeys, or resorting to other means for it instead…

© Getty Images Lizzo During an appearance on the Just Trish podcast earlier this year, Lizzo rationalized her comments on social media laughing off Ozempic use. "I've tried everything," she admitted, noting she had experimented with weight loss drugs, but to no avail. "It's just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food. It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it's the same," instead committing herself to a change in diet and exercise regime.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Julianne Hough Last year, Julianne Hough was inundated with online users commenting on her body after she posted a video of herself at home in a sauna, taking a cold plunge, and more of her wellness rituals in a bikini. She countered the negative responses with a lengthy comment explaining her routine, also writing: "I've never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years."



© Getty Images Jesse Plemons Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Jesse Plemons shared of his transformation: "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic. It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways," he continued: "Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective."



© Getty Images Khloé Kardashian In response to a fan's comment about using Ozempic to lose weight in recent years, Khloé Kardashian quickly shut it down back in 2023, responding: "Let's not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions." On an episode of The Kardashians , she did confess: "When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, 'cause I tried any other thing."



© Getty Images Michelle Visage In 2023, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage called out the recent comments on her weight loss with a TikTok video in which she shared: "If I did Ozempic… I would tell you. But I didn't. Main reason is because I have Hashimoto's disease," clarifying then that she committed to a more fitness-oriented lifestyle. "I'm a woman of a certain age so I started with five minutes a day [of] Yoga with Kassandra, on YouTube for free. Five minutes a day on a janky ass towel in a hotel room. I committed to myself."



© Getty Images Kylie Jenner Speaking with British Vogue, Kylie Jenner explained that she felt a lack of "empathy" from people accusing her of being on weight loss drugs because she quickly dropped weight after both her pregnancies. "I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something…" she noted. "...People are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I'm like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'"



© Getty Images Jessica Simpson In an interview with Bustle, Jessica Simpson quickly denied that her weight loss had anything to do with Ozempic. "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not…it's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

