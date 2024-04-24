Inside Jeremy Clarkson's private life with Lisa Hogan: their courtship, THAT proposal scene and convincing her to leave London

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan are making a life for themselves in the Cotswolds. The couple, who started dating in 2017, moved to the English countryside and opened up their beloved Diddly Squat farm three years later.

Nowadays, their home serves as the backdrop for the hit reality series, Clarkson's Farm, which is set to return with a third series in May. Ahead of the show's return, we're taking a look at Jeremy and Lisa's relationship...

According to House & Country, Lisa and Jeremy hit it off at a party in 2017. Little is known about their first meeting. "It was quite a long courtship as I didn't know where he was in his life. And I wasn't ready to start dating again; didn't want to go out with anyone," Lisa told The Times. "He had to court me for three months."

© Getty Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan met at a party

Lisa – a former artist and model – has also spoken about their dynamic as a couple. "I'm a huge, huge support. And I like being a support. But he has to appreciate it in return. He's learned - it's like puppy training," she explained to Fabulous magazine.

"We do have a really good relationship. Jeremy definitely wears the trousers but I'd like to think it's fairly even, to be honest."

"I do enjoy being a strong woman," she continued. "He'll say he wants something done and I'll try to talk him around to a more sensible way. And then I'll agree to do exactly what he wants…And then I'll go ahead and do exactly what I want!"

© Getty The couple "courted" for three months before becoming a couple

Lisa, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Baron Steven Bentinck, has introduced them to Jeremy, and she's also met Jeremy's kids – Emily, Finlo and Katya.

Lisa had never set her sights on moving to Diddly Squat farm, but in a joint interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed how Jeremy enticed her away from London.

© Amazon Lisa had never intended to move to Diddly Squat farm

Recalling how he'd asked her to run the farm shop, Lisa said: "It was a way of getting me down here [...] I think Jeremy wanted me to move down here full-time, but if he'd said that to me I might have just said no. I said I would do it, but I want to be able to do what I want to do in it." The rest, as they say, is history!

"I am so proud of Lisa. How she has gone from – how can I put this politely – a sedentary and rather luxurious life to find herself living on a farm where she didn't know anyone…" raved Jeremy. "The ordering and keeping the place stocked – I don't know how she does it. It's a great little business."

© Getty Lisa has teased Jeremy about proposals in the past

On the topic of marriage, Lisa was recently quizzed over a scene from Clarkson's Farm which hinted at the possibility of a proposal. After Jeremy told his girlfriend he had a "big surprise" for her, Lisa asked if he was proposing. But, in a hilarious moment, the 64-year-old ignored her question altogether and pointed to a fallen willow tree instead.

'I'll think about the proposal, ok? I'm not ready yet," he replied with prompting. Asked about the exchange, Lisa told The Sunday Times: "I just thought I might surprise him." Who knows, maybe we'll hear wedding bells one day!