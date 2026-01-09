Who is New York Knicks star Josh Hart's wife? Meet his high school sweetheart who is his 'number one fan'

Josh Hart is a key member of the 24-13 New York Knicks. The 30-year-old shooting guard, who has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury, has averaged 12.3 points per game this season. And cheering him on is his high school sweetheart, Shannon Phillips.

The professional basketball player was drafted in 2017 to the Los Angeles Lakers. He joined the Knicks in 2023, where he's seen major success. Through his entire career – both college and professional – Shannon has been by his side.

The couple grew up together in Maryland and met when they were only 15-years-old. A decade and a half later, Josh and Shannon are married and parents to twin boys. Here's everything HELLO! knows about the Knicks' player's "number one fan."

© Instagram Shannon is a registered nurse Shannon and Josh were long distance in college. While he attended Villanova University, she went to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Both Shannon and Josh were college athletes, with Shannon playing soccer. After graduating with a degree in health administration and public policy, she went on to attend the University of Maryland School of Nursing. In December 2019, Josh shared photos from Shannon's graduation, writing to Instagram: "Congrats on graduating nursing school and cheers to new beginnings."

© Instagram The couple got engaged in December 2020 While Josh played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Josh asked Shannon to marry him. His now wife excitedly shared the news to Instagram, showing off her ring with the caption: "CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED!!" Josh detailed his proposal to Southern Bride, explaining: "I knew what I was going to say when I got to the gazebo, but what I didn't think of was that 15-20 second walk to get there. I almost slipped up saying, 'Your mom and brother are coming here' and I'm like, 'I'm an idiot.'" He continued: "I got really nervous and I grabbed the ring when we went outside and started rambling on the first walk to the gazebo."

© Instagram Josh and Shannon tied the knot in 2021 Six months after getting engaged, and 15 years after meeting each other, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. To the wedding, Shannon wore a glamorous lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and a long train. And the couple incorporated a performance by Caribbean dancers, to honor Shannon's roots. Josh and Shannon set off on their honeymoon just after, traveling to Italy, Greece, and London together. Shannon detailed the trip on Instagram, writing: "What an amazing honeymoon! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!!!"

© Instagram They are parents to twin boys On May 12, 2023, Josh and Shannon welcomed their twin sons, Hendrix Aaron and Haze Dana. The boys are often at their dad's games, joining him on the court after to celebrate wins. A few months after they were born, Josh announced their birth on Instagram, writing: "We fall more and more in love with you guys every single day and we are so lucky to get to call you ours! You guys have changed so much since the day you were born and we are so excited to continue to watch you boys grow!"