Who is Kevin Love's wife Kate Bock?

Kevin Love is a well-liked basketball All-Star and NBA championship winner. The Miami Heat sports star is also a celebrated Olympian along with the US's 2012 gold medal winning team – but just who is Kevin Love's love?

Well, it turns out the 34-year-old is married to Canadian model Kate Bock, with whom he has been in a relationship for around seven years. Join HELLO! as we take a look at everything you need to know about Kevin Love's wife and their sweet relationship.

Who is Kate Bock?

© Getty Images Kevin Love and his wife Kate Bock in 2018

Kate Bock is a Sports Illustrated model from Vancouver, Canada. After starting her career as a kids model for Abercrombie & Fitch when she was 12 years old, the popular fashion star moved to Europe when she was 18 and soon featured on the covers for magazines including Vogue Germany and Elle Italia. In 2013, Kate was crowned Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issues's 'Rookie of the Year'.

Standing at around 5ft 11inches, Kate's height cannot compare to her NBA star husband's 6ft 8inches. However, her height has – similarly to her husband's – fared her well in her career, which has also seen the 35-year-old feature in advertisements for brands such as L'Oréal, Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret.

As well as modelling, Kate has also branched out into creating fashion and beauty lines. In 2021 she partnered with the Australian swim brand Bond-Eye to launch a swimwear capsule collection, and she also once had a jewelry brand named Cattura. Her other entrepreneurial activities include being a chief brand officer for hard sparkling water brand Pompette, and a creative consultant for the app Verishop.

Are Kate Bock and Kevin Love married?

Yes, as previously mentioned, the couple are indeed wed. The NBA player and Sports Illustrated star tied the knot at a Great Gatsby inspired wedding ceremony in June 2022. Their marriage took place at the New York Public Library and was attended by several famous faces, including LeBron James and his wife Savannah James, and Adele and her beau Rich Paul.

© Kate Bock on Instagram Kevin and Kate honeymooned in Africa following their wedding

Kevin and Kate got engaged over a year earlier on her birthday, January 30. Kate announced the pair's happy news via social media, writing on Instagram: "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night."

The model's engagement ring – like the couple's subsequent wedding – was also vintage inspired as it featured a diamond cut from a 1930s Cartier design. The Vancouver born model's wedding dress was a custom made Ralph Lauren lace gown.

© Kate Bock on Instagram Kevin with the couple's dog Vestry after returning from his and Kate's honeymoon in 2022

How long has Kevin Love been with his wife?

The Loves have been together for around seven years after they met in 2016 through a photographer who had done work with both of them separately. The pair met for their first date at The St Regis New York hotel, where they later would stay prior to their wedding.

© Getty Images The pair at the Players Tribune Night Out in 2017

Kevin and Kate regularly pay tribute to their love for each other via their social media pages. For Valentine's Day 2023, Kevin posted a photo of Kate sat with the pair's dog Vestry, captioned lovingly "All I need." Meanwhile, Kate posted photos of her with Kevin wearing matching Tiffany and Co. bracelets, along with the caption: "Locking in LOVE on Valentine’s Day."

The sweet couple have yet to have any children together. However, this appears soon to be about to change, as Kate arrived at the Tiffany and Co. New York store reopening in April 2023 cradling a baby bump. Despite this public outing, the model and her husband are keeping further news about the new addition to the family private, and Kate is yet to make an official pregnancy announcement to the press or to her fans on social media.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.