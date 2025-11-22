Jared Goff is 'really good' at making daughter laugh, but 'not great at diapers' ahead of Lions' Thanksgiving showdown

Jared Goff will be celebrating Thanksgiving with someone new this year. The Detroit Lions quarterback and his wife, Christen Harper, welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle, in July of this year.

And while Jared is excellent at his job, he's still learning how to be a dad. The football player sat down with Will Reeve for Good Morning America on November 21 and opened up about parenthood. When asked what he's good at, Jared said: "I'm really good at making [Romy] laugh."

Ever the perfectionist, he explained that he still has some room for improvement. "I'm not great at diapers," Jared told Will. "I always tell my wife, 'You're so good at [changing diapers], you should keep doing that."

Who is Jared Goff's wife?

© Getty Images Jared and Christen got engaged in Los Cabos, Mexico

The NFL quarterback met his now wife, Christen, 32, on a dating app in 2019. "I was truly not looking for anything at the time," Christen told Sports Illustrated in 2022. "I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby."

The couple got engaged three years later and tied the knot in June 2024 in their home state of California. "California is where I grew up and live currently, and my fiancée is from just outside of [Los Angeles] so she was born and raised there as well. We have some pretty good roots there," Jared told People in April 2024.

© Getty Images The couple were featured on Netflix's Quarterback series

Christen is a big supporter of her husband. She moved with him to Detroit after he was traded from the Los Angeles Rams and quickly immersed herself into her new community. She regularly volunteers with local organizations like Forgotten Harvest and Girls Inc., demonstrating her commitment to their adopted hometown.

"I just love being in Detroit," Christen told The Detroit News in October 2024. "For me, I'm hopefully continuing to work on stuff myself, continuing to be involved in the community and hopefully be back in Sports Illustrated next year. But right now I'm just glad to be back in Detroit living that football life."

© Instagram Jared doting on his baby girl

When she moved across the country, Christen left her family and friends behind. "Moving to Detroit, it was such a stark contrast [from LA]," she told the "Women of the League" web series. "I had nothing there. So I really relied on the women on the team."

Will the Detroit Lions make the Super Bowl?

The Lions are one of four NFL teams that have never been to the Super Bowl – including the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. But, with Jared leading the way, the team is closer to making their debut appearance than ever before.

In January 2024, the Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams. Jared's team is struggling a bit this season, but they are still Super Bowl contenders. They are currently 6-4, and per ESPN, their odds to win the Super Bowl are 10 to 1. The Lions face the New York Giants on Sunday, November 23 and the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day.