Bulletproof your immune system with these 8 hero foods

Have you ever wondered why it feels like you spend the whole of winter battling a cold? It’s down to your immune system.

Why am I always ill in winter?

The viruses responsible for these illnesses (such as the influenza virus) thrive in colder temperatures. The cold and dry air provides the perfect environment for these viruses to linger for longer periods, increasing the chances of transmission.

© Pippa Tanko Photography Shona shares her expert advice on immune support

On top of that, we spend more time indoors trying to keep warm, increasing our proximity to each other and therefore the likelihood we’ll pass something through respiratory droplets.

Additionally, reduced exposure to sunlight over winter often leads to a decrease in our vitamin D levels. Vitamin D plays an essential role in supporting our immune systems, so a deficiency makes our body less able to fight off nasty infections.

Supporting our immune system

With this in mind, it’s vital that we do everything we can to take care of our immune systems during winter, and this starts with our diet.

We can give our bodies the best chance possible of fighting off illness by making simple additions to our diet, getting regular sleep and keeping ourselves as fit and healthy as possible through regular exercise.

© Shutterstock What we eat can support our health

Below are some of the foods you to consider adding to your diet to bulletproof your immune system this winter.

ADVICE: How a wellness expert stays healthy in autumn: 13 easy-to-follow tips

Eating to stay well

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta carotene – an antioxidant that helps the body fight off colds and flu. Beta carotene is later converted into vitamin A, which is essential for keeping our eyes, skin, teeth, and immune systems in check.

© Getty Sweet potatoes are great for immunity

The longer the sweet potato is cooked, the more biologically active the beta carotene becomes, so try cooking them for as long as possible to fully reap the vegetable’s immune-boosting benefits.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut, which is essentially fermented cabbage, is a delicious addition to any meal. The probiotics, or healthy bacteria, that grow whilst the cabbage ferments are excellent for the gut, which is where 70% of our immune system originates from.

A healthy gut is one of the key components of a strong immune system, so probiotic-rich foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, yogurt and kefir are all fantastic foods to add to your diet. For those looking for a slightly simpler option, you can take a gut-friendly supplement rich in pre and probiotics, such as Dr. Vegan's Gut Works.

Ginger

Ginger contains a substance called gingerol, which helps the body kill harmful microbes. It also has an anti-inflammatory impact on the body, helping to kill off infections and other potential issues. Try starting your day with a warm cup of ginger tea, or perhaps make seasonal gingerbread cookies to keep the whole family happy.

© Getty Ginger is good for health, not just for festive vibes!

Black aged garlic

Black garlic contains a compound known as allicin. As it is left to age, allicin is converted into antioxidant compounds such as alkaloids and flavonoids, which help protect your cells from oxidative damage, preventing various diseases.

By incorporating black-aged garlic into staple pasta dishes, you can reduce inflammation throughout the body, boosting your immune system and improving your chances of fighting off disease.

READ: 7 ways to boost your longevity and live your best life for longer

Elderberry

Elderberries are a great addition to your diet as they’re rich in antioxidants and used in many over-the-counter cough and flu medicines. Why not try an elderberry pie for the ultimate immune-boosting dessert? Be careful not to add too much sugar, however, as this could be counterproductive.

Curcumin

Curcumin is the active ingredient in turmeric, a yellow spice traditionally added to Asian dishes, which can also be applied to your skin directly or taken in the form of a supplement such as Dr. Vegan's Curcumin & Turmeric formula.

DISCOVER: Happy gut, happy mind: how your gut health impacts your mood

Make sure your supplement contains 200mg or more of curcumin and double-check if your turmeric supplement contains Ginger and Black Pepper, which can improve your body’s absorption of turmeric and curcumin by over 2,000%.

Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory, known for its potential to ease joint aches and swelling. Reducing this swelling and inflammation inside the body allows the immune system to focus all its attention on microbes that may otherwise make you ill, which at this time of year, there’s a lot of.

Coconut

Coconut contains substances such as lauric acid and capric acid, which convert into monolaurin in the body. Monolaurin is a substance that helps to fight various viruses and bacteria, including the common cold, influenza, and even shingles.

© Getty What we eat can improve our health

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps to regulate our immune response, helping our bodies prepare to fight off any bacteria or viruses looking to get into our system. Between 30-40% of people in the UK are classed as deficient in vitamin D during the winter, hence why so many of us become unwell.

Given that we get the majority of our vitamin D from sunlight, it’s not always easy to keep ourselves topped up on this vital vitamin during the winter. That’s why Public Health England have suggested that all adults take a Vitamin D supplement in order to keep themselves as healthy as possible while we wait for the sun to come back out!