How to build the confidence to start a new hobby this year, according to a motivational speaker

The start of a new year is a time when many of us set goals that we would like to achieve, such as trying a new hobby, but sometimes a lack of confidence and self-belief can mean we hold ourselves back from even giving them a try out of a fear of failure or embarrassment.

Sound familiar? Learn how to break out of your comfort zone and give that new hobby a go - whether it's dancing or crocheting - with these tips from two confidence experts.

How to build new hobbies and interests

You'll be pleased to know that you don't always need unshakeable confidence to get started with a new hobby. Simone Knego, a motivational speaker and author of REAL Confidence, says that the key is simply getting started.

© Getty Images It can take confidence to try a new hobby

"When it comes to starting a new hobby, confidence doesn’t come first. Action does. In my work with the REAL Method™, I teach that confidence is built through experience, not readiness," she says. "Most people think they need to feel prepared before they begin, but confidence grows by showing up as a beginner and allowing yourself to learn."

Challenges you might face

There may be difficulties along the way when you're trying to succeed at something new, but according to Simone, many of these come from within. "The biggest challenges tend to be self-judgment, comparison, and the pressure to be good right away. As adults, we’re used to knowing what we’re doing, so being new at something can feel uncomfortable fast. That discomfort isn’t a red flag. It’s part of the process," she says.

How to stick to it

Meanwhile, an all-or-nothing approach may not be the best way to go if you're looking to establish a realistic, enjoyable hobby that you can stick with long term. "Sticking with a new hobby has less to do with motivation and more to do with how you approach it. Small, consistent moments matter more than intensity," Simone says. "When you remove pressure and allow the hobby to be imperfect, it becomes sustainable."

© Getty Images Choose a hobby that feels sustainable and enjoyable

Knowing which interests to pick

If there are a few different hobbies you’re keen to try, settling on just one or two comes down to a few key factors - including how they make you feel. Simone explains: "As for choosing what to pursue, I always encourage people to pay attention to what feels energising after they do it, not just what sounds good on paper. The right interests build self-trust and create momentum, not obligation."

How to build your confidence to try a new hobby

If self-doubt is the main factor holding you back from pursuing a new hobby, Caley Rose, a motivational speaker and the founder of Confident Concerts, says there are many ways to build your confidence in order to try something new.

Use affirmations

"Affirmations feel weird, but they work. I know talking to yourself in the mirror or writing affirmations on sticky notes all around your apartment might feel weird, but guess what? That's your first leap and bound in self-confidence! Getting past that little bit of discomfort empowers you to tackle bigger discomforting risks throughout the day," Caley says.

Create an empowering playlist

"Give yourself a fight song, theme song, or empowering music playlist. Music changes our emotions. Rocky showed us this, and it's true. Put on confident music up until the moment you walk into a new event or hobby, and the catchy music will last in your mind during the uncomfortable times ahead!"

Reach out to a friend

Meanwhile, getting moral support from a friend can also help you to find the confidence to try something new, as Caley shares: "Recruit a buddy! There is no shame in relying on a support network, and it is strong (not weak!) to ask for help."

Hold yourself accountable

"Accountability to yourself, others, even social media," Caley suggests, adding that you could even sign up for a professional accountability group. "You can pay to stick to your goals, and there are now companies that offer to connect you with an accountability partner to either do monthly check-ins or even to sit with once a week while you both work on your new goal. When we invest our money into something, we tend to show up and follow through more often. That's why you never listened to that free course you signed up for, but avidly followed the one you spent the big bucks on."