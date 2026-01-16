Feeling burnt out? A restorative yoga expert's 6 simple moves to reset your nervous system

Restorative yoga is a gentle, therapeutic practice designed to deeply relax the body and mind through postures that are held for extended periods, and sometimes supported by props. Unlike more dynamic, movement-based styles of yoga, the primary goal is not physical exertion, but the restoration and balance of the nervous system.
As restorative yoga expert Raquel Mar (@yogadespacio) explains: "The goal is to restore both body and mind, at a physical and energy level, through deep relaxation and conscious breathing."
The expert also notes that the practice is designed to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping to lower cortisol levels. This, she says, "reduces stress and allows the body to enter a state of regeneration and balance."
The health benefits: from cortisol reduction to improved sleep quality
Restorative yoga offers numerous benefits for both physical and mental health.
Not only does it reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, but it also helps to improve sleep quality because deep relaxation facilitates more restorative rest and combats insomnia.
Although not its primary objective, restorative yoga can also increase flexibility; holding postures for several minutes encourages muscular elasticity and joint mobility. On an emotional level, the discipline helps to balance the mind, promoting introspection and the mind-body connection, fostering a sense of calm and wellbeing.
It can be combined with other yoga styles - ranging from the most challenging to the most gentle - and the true value of restorative yoga lies in its capacity to bring even more benefits to any type of practice.
However, Mar does point out: "Incorporating a restorative posture into an active yoga session - such as a brief Savasana of five to ten minutes - is not the same as a complete and sustained relaxation session of at least 60 minutes."
Essential restorative yoga props: Using bolsters, blankets and blocks for support
To facilitate relaxation and adequate support in the postures, various accessories, known as "props," are used. One of the most common is the bolster, a cylindrical cushion that provides support in reclined or chest-opening postures.
Blankets are also essential, as they allow certain parts of the body to be elevated or provide warmth and comfort during the session.
Yoga blocks help to adjust the height and support in different asanas, while straps or bands facilitate stretching without forcing the body, especially in postures that require reaching the feet or hands.
Thanks to these elements, restorative yoga can be adapted to each person's individual needs, ensuring a safe and effective experience.
6 essential restorative poses to deeply relax your body and mind
What to expect in a 60-minute restorative session
A restorative yoga session typically involves only a few postures - generally between five and six - each held for anywhere from five to twenty minutes.
- The total duration of the practice usually ranges from an hour to 90 minutes.
- To create a conducive atmosphere, the space should ideally be quiet, with soft lighting and a comfortable room temperature. The use of calming music and aromatherapy can further enhance the experience.
- The session begins with a brief meditation or breathing exercises to settle the mind.
- Postures are then introduced, with great care taken to ensure each practitioner is comfortably supported by the necessary props.
- Moments of transition may be included between each asana, allowing the body to assimilate the effects of the previous posture before moving on to the next.
- The session concludes with Savasana.
Achieving a full physical and mental reset
As yoga expert Raquel Mar concludes, when we allow ourselves this time of conscious rest, "the body enters a truly regenerative experience, helping to restore all systems of the organism." Think of it as a complete physical and mental reset - a simple way to help counteract overwhelm and the busy pace of our day-to-day lives.