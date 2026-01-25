Celebrities who've been honest about relapsing: from Natasha Lyonne to Keith Urban

Sobriety is a lifelong journey, one replete with many ups and downs. Many famous faces have spoken actively about their own struggles with addiction in the hope that it brings awareness to the matter and encourages others not to be ashamed of their own.

Several have also spoken candidly about relapsing, an occurrence not as uncommon as you'd think. "Recovering from a dependence on alcohol or another drug is a process that can take time," the Alcohol and Drug Foundation states.

"A relapse (or multiple relapses) is one part of recovering from alcohol and other drug dependence and can often be a feature of the recovery," it continues. And the stigma surrounding it continues to lessen day by day.

Here are some celebrities who've honestly admitted to relapsing on their sobriety journeys over the years…

© Getty Images Natasha Lyonne In 2006, after years of struggle with drug addiction, Natasha Lyonne entered rehab and went substance free. On January 23, 2026, she shared on X that she had relapsed, and then posted soon after: "Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet. Gonna do it for baby Bambo," referencing her upcoming project of the same name. "Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don't quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney."

© Getty Images Keith Urban In 1998, after years of drug use, Keith Urban checked himself into rehab and went sober. However, less than four months after his marriage to Nicole Kidman in 2006, he experienced a relapse and checked himself into rehab once more. He has remained committed to a healthier lifestyle since, opening up about the experience during Nicole's 2024 AFI Life Achievement tribute. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," saying his then-wife "pushed through every negative voice — I'm sure even some of her own — and she chose love. She has a capacity to love like no one I've ever met." Keith still credits Nicole for her support, despite their 2026 divorce.

© Getty Images Dax Shepard Dax Shepard developed an addiction to alcohol and drugs out of high school, but decided to go sober in 2004. However, during a 2020 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, he confessed that he'd relapsed while on painkillers due to a motorcycle accident. Dax noted that he'd been sober for seven days as of recording the episode, and regularly attends AA meetings. "The huge gift that the 16 years did give me was, I used to be able to gaslight people daily, and it didn't bother me," he said on the podcast episode. "And I've had a good 15 1/2 years, or maybe more, of maybe not gaslighting people, and I just don't have that tolerance for it."

© Getty Images Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne revealed in 2021 that she had relapsed into alcohol use after four years of sobriety, caused in large part due to the stresses of the Covid-19 induced lockdown. She admitted in an interview with Extra that she'd had a "nervous breakdown" during that period. "I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal," she shared. "I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this."

© Getty Images Demi Lovato Demi Lovato has been incredibly honest about her journey with substance and alcohol abuse, which began in her teens, and how that has impacted her struggles with eating disorders and self-harm. In 2018, with the release of her single "Sober," Demi revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety. Demi overdosed later that year, being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. She has since also come public with her bipolar disorder diagnosis, and is now a prominent advocate for mental health. "I knew that there were two options: I could either not talk about my stint in rehab and hope that it went away, or I could talk about it and inspire people to get help for their issues, as well, so that's exactly what I did," she told Women's Health.

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr. famously struggled with substance abuse issues throughout the '80s and '90s, including several stints in rehab and jail. He was introduced to illicit substances at a young age, and while he quickly came up in Hollywood, his career was derailed due to his struggles with his health. After a final set of relapses in the early 2000s, contributing to his split from Deborah Falconer in 2001, the actor finally went sober. Robert has been substance free since 2003, crediting his now-wife Susan Downey, his family and extensive therapy for his newfound health, also experiencing greater success than before in the industry.

© Getty Images Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Radcliffe found himself developing a reliance on alcohol while making the Harry Potter movies. He gave up alcohol in 2010, but briefly relapsed a couple years later. He has been sober since then, and told The Telegraph a few years later that he finds sobriety "lovely" at this point. "I change when I'm drunk," he continued. "I'm one of those people who changes. ‘There is something in any person who drinks in a way that's clearly not good for them, something that is attracted to that chaos."

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction or mental health struggles, you can rely on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or SAMHSA's (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) National Helpline

