'It Ends with Us' author Colleen Hoover delivers health update amid cancer diagnosis: 'I am done'

Colleen Hoover is setting the record straight about her cancer diagnosis. Just several days after she shared the news that she was undergoing radiation therapy, she says she is "done," with treatment.

The It Ends with Us author, 46, took to Facebook on Saturday to clarify her previous social media posts that revealed her health journey.

"Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I'm on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore," she wrote. "I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday."

© Variety via Getty Images Colleen was pleased to announce she no longer has cancer

She joyfully added: "I am done and good and all is well and has been well. My doctors doctored. Hell yeah."

Colleen previously shared that she had attended her penultimate day of radiotherapy with a mirror selfie showing her wearing a hospital gown.

© @colleenhoover / Instagram The famous author shared that she had been undergoing radiotherapy

On January 13, she wrote: "Second to last day of radiation. I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

The writer – who lives with her husband and three sons in Saltillo, Texas — has not shared her exact diagnosis but shared further detailed it when she explained: "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes," she shared.

"It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones. This means it was more than likely environmental/ lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.

© Getty Images Colleen has been caught up in the Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni battle

"I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right. If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it."

In October, Colleen had to pull out of promoting the film adaptation for her book, Regretting You, due to surgery.

© Instagram Colleen is focusing on her health as she recovers

Colleen admitted she was having recurring health problems but initially ignored them.

"I continued to put off until the movie was finished," she wrote about creating her fourth movie adaptation, Reminders of Him.

"So while it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You Premiere and some other important career and personal moment, I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be."