Mel Brooks, 99, has frank response for the secret to staying 'sane and happy'

Over seven decades into a legendary career in comedy, Mel Brooks is still going strong!

His career began as a comic and writer in the early 1950s, first earning notices for his work with Sid Caesar on his variety show Your Show of Shows, before branching out into making comedy albums of his own, producing and starring films, and then taking his on-screen work to the stage. As a result, he is also one of the few stars to earn the coveted EGOT distinction.

The actor and producer, who turned 99 in June of 2025, is still actively working well into his 90s, with upcoming projects like Spaceballs 2, Very Young Frankenstein, and Judd Apatow's new documentary on his life, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!.

The two-part docuseries tribute, per its logline, "follows the life, career, friendships, and loves of legendary writer, director, producer, and performer Mel Brooks, chronicling his early experiences and rise to superstardom." It features interviews with the star himself, his family, friends, and many others in the industry.

Co-directed with Michael Bonfiglio and released on HBO on January 22, 2026, the Apatow Production has already received rave reviews for serving as a tender and hilarious tribute to the screen icon, and in a separate interview, Mel himself credits his love for the art of comedy as the secret to staying alive and in the business for this long.

"We all laughed a lot," he told People of working with some of the most renowned comedic partners of the 1950s and 60s, including Carl Reiner. "I think laughing keeps you healthy and happy."

He gushes over the impact of seeing the joy his work brings to others. "It's an amazing sound, people laughing at something I created. Making comedy is a great job. It keeps you sane and happy. It gives you a reason to be alive."

As for what he's yet to achieve? Not much else! "I think I've done most of it. But if I missed anything, it wasn't my fault," the Blazing Saddles star told the publication. Directors Judd and Michael similarly shared their praise for the documentary's subject.

Judd joked: "Mel Brooks is the greatest of all time. The Rosetta Stone of comedy. We need wisdom from people like Mel who've lived so much," with Michael calling him a "national treasure."

In Los Angeles on January 20, at the documentary's premiere, Mel spoke of one of the other stars who appeared in the project, Rob Reiner. The director, known for classics like The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally…, makes a posthumous appearance following his death beside wife Michele Singer Reiner at their home in December 2025. Their son Nick Reiner is currently in custody and charged with their alleged murders.

Mel spoke of Carl, his close friend, fellow comedian and Rob's father, who himself passed away in 2020. "Anyway, with Carl, with what's happened, I'm glad that he passed away when he did," Mel said during a Q&A with Judd. "He never could have survived this terrible, terrible thing."

"I loved him. I loved Carl."