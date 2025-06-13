Mel Brooks, 98, looks full of life in rare public appearance as Spaceballs 2 is confirmed

Almost 40 years after the release of cult classic Spaceballs, the film's cast will return for a new spin-off including Mel Brooks, 98.

The comedy star played President Skroob in the original film, who – along with Rick Moranis' Dark Helmet – attempts to steal the atmosphere of the peaceful planet Druidia, only to be thwarted by the hero Lone Starr (Bill Pullman), his sidekick Barf (John Candy), and the Druish princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga).

Mel Brooks in a still from Spaceballs

Rick and Bill will also both return along with newcomers Keke Palmer and Bill's son Lewis Pullman.

Mel is one of only 21 EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony recipients) and at 98 is still working. He was last seen in public in June 2024 when he accepted the Career Achievement Award from Billy Crystal onstage during the Peabody Awards in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images for Peabody Awards Billy Crystal and Mel attend the 2024 Peabody Awards

"I promised the George Foster Peabody people I will not sell this one," Mel joked during his speech, referencing his decision to sell his first Academy Award that he won for writing the 1967 film The Producers.

Full of smiles, Mel posed with three of his four children, daughter Michelle and sons Henry and Max, as well as Billy.

© Getty Images for Peabody Awards Mel with daughter Michelle (L) and sons Henry and Max

"I’d like to say, 'I humbly [accept]', but I’m not humble. Humility is not part of my vocabulary. I don’t even know how to spell it, I think humility probably starts with a ‘U.’ I have no idea," he quipped accepting the award.

"Anyway, as Bob Hope used to say, 'But seriously, folks,' this is a great honor. And it has been one, a distinguished group of esteemed people found me worth winning this award, and I feel a little, I don’t know, you really want me to be part of this? These are people that go to good restaurants."

© FilmMagic Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft in 2005

In 2021 he published his memoir titled All About Me, and later that year produced and starred in History of the World, Part II, a follow-up TV series on Hulu to his 1981 movie.

Born in 1928, Mel began working in showbusiness in his late teens as a stand-up comedian in New York resorts, before he became a comedy writer for television after being hired by friend Sid Caesar.

He won his first Oscar in 1967 for the screenplay for The Producers, and the 2001 Broadway adaptation starring Matthew Broderick brought him three Tonys.

Mel has also starred in Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History of the World, Part I, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and Dracula: Dead and Loving It.