Lady Kitty Spencer just brought back sassy sixties eyeliner We're a bit obsessed with the royal's latest look…

Lady Kitty Spencer has showed off her latest makeup look on her Instagram page – and it's all about sixties eyeliner, ladies! The stunning royal is pictured at an event for the charity Give Us Time, which reconnects service men and women with their family members after tours of duty by donating holidays. Lady Kitty is a patron of the charity, so it's particularly close to her heart. The niece of the late Princess Diana posted several pictures of the event on social media, looking absolutely stunning as usual. The royal wore a chic black patterned dress by one of her favourite designers, Dolce & Gabbana, but all we can talk about is her eyeliner.

Photo credit: Instagram / Lady Kitty Spencer

Why doesn't eyeliner work like that for us? Lady Kitty has got the whole thick eye sweep thing down to a tee, with some seriously full lashes and an impressive sprinkling of highlighter on her eyelids and cheekbones. With her nude lip and retro chignon, this beauty look has completely won us over.

MORE: 9 nude lipsticks Duchess Meghan would certainly approve of

Photo credit: Instagram / Lady Kitty Spencer

The lady responsible for Kitty's doll-like makeup is Phoebe Taylor, who is also behind recent makeup looks of Binky Felstead, Vogue Williams and Laura Whitmore, among other top names. The makeup artist clearly has a knack for bringing out stars' best features. Kitty's cool updo is by Kelly May hair of Neville Salon in London's Belgravia.

Loading the player...

Lady Kitty is fast becoming a royal fashion icon, like her late aunt Diana. The model told HELLO! last year: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy."

MORE: Scared of dark eyeshadow? Here's how to create the ultimate vampy look

On her favourite designers, she added: “I love McQueen, Temperley, Erdem, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry. Anything that’s fun but feminine. And then the [international] ones I tend to wear are Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.”