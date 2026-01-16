Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors is so dramatic this series and I love it - here's a breakdown of all the products

I've been writing about Claudia Winkleman's fashion for such a long time - from the glitz and glamour of her Strictly Come Dancing days to her gothic cosy closet on The Traitors, but it's rare that I discuss her beauty look.
Why? The 54-year-old TV host has a 'go to' look that's become her signature over the years - you know exactly what it is - tanned skin, heavy eyeliner and a nude pink lip (MAC Cosmetics MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25 is her all-time fave!). But on the latest episodes of The Traitors we're seeing a few new looks; magenta pink lipstick, coral cheeks and silver eyeliner. And do you know what? I absolutely love it.
Claudia's Standout Makeup Looks
- The Power Pout: Swapping her nude lip for a shock of colour, Claudia's makeup artist Lucy Gibson reached for Lisa Eldridge Insanely Saturated Lip Colour in 'New Wave', £27, to create that viral magenta pink moment. She described it as an "incredible powder matte 80s magenta".
- The Midnight Smoke: Moving away from standard black kohl, we’ve seen deep team smoky eyeshadows and flashes of silver eyeliner that catch the castle candlelight perfectly. The black kohl has remained and her go-to eyeliner is Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl in Black, £4.99.
- The Secret Weapon: While the looks are new, the longevity isn't - Lucy continues to rely on high-pigment, budge-proof formulas like the Vieve Eye Wands to ensure Claudia’s makeup survives even the most intense Round Table banishments.
- Foundation must-haves: Claudia's flawless skin is down to Armani Luminous Silk, £47, (which just so happens to be Meghan Markle's favourite - just FYI), NARs Radiant Longwear Foundation, £43.50, or Lisa Eldridge Seamless Skin, £37, which is a "current fave" for the makeup artist.
As someone who loves playing with makeup, Claudia's experimental new looks is making me want to dig around in my makeup bag to find a few new gems because 2026 is the year when we break with tradition.
Who's Claudia's makeup artist?
Lucy Gibson is Claudia's makeup artist on The Traitors and she's also the owner of her own beauty brand called BadMakeup revolving around fun festival fashion. The mua has taken to Instagram to document some of Claudia's makeup on the current series and revealed the products she reached for to achieve the look. Let's take a look, shall we?