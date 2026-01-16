Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors is so dramatic this series and I love it - here's a breakdown of all the products

I've been writing about Claudia Winkleman's fashion for such a long time - from the glitz and glamour of her Strictly Come Dancing days to her gothic cosy closet on The Traitors, but it's rare that I discuss her beauty look.

Why? The 54-year-old TV host has a 'go to' look that's become her signature over the years - you know exactly what it is - tanned skin, heavy eyeliner and a nude pink lip (MAC Cosmetics MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25 is her all-time fave!). But on the latest episodes of The Traitors we're seeing a few new looks; magenta pink lipstick, coral cheeks and silver eyeliner. And do you know what? I absolutely love it.

Claudia's Standout Makeup Looks

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman's Lisa Eldridge magenta pink lipstick broke the internet

As someone who loves playing with makeup, Claudia's experimental new looks is making me want to dig around in my makeup bag to find a few new gems because 2026 is the year when we break with tradition.

Who's Claudia's makeup artist?

Lucy Gibson is Claudia's makeup artist on The Traitors and she's also the owner of her own beauty brand called BadMakeup revolving around fun festival fashion. The mua has taken to Instagram to document some of Claudia's makeup on the current series and revealed the products she reached for to achieve the look. Let's take a look, shall we?

Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors

© Instagram Slate Eyes & Dewy Skin NudeStix is such a great brand and Lucy used the Magnetic Matte Eye Colour Pencil in Slate, £17, as eyeshadow with black kohl as usual. You're no doubt desperate to know which kohl pencil she uses and as always it's the Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl in Black, and it's just £4.99. In her Instagram post, Lucy wrote: "I also have to shout out this absolute essential, every look I've done since season one, this is the go-to eyeliner. I have tried others and they never beat it!" She added: "Jet black, blendable and stays put in the waterline and beneath the eye." Sold. On the lips in this scene? Mac MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25, as per usual.