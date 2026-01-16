Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors is so dramatic this series and I love it - here's a breakdown of all the products

Claudia Winkleman's makeup artist has revealed all the secrets about the products she's been using on The Traitors host...

Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors 2026 from her makeup artist Lucy Gibson© BBC

Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyDirector of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
I've been writing about Claudia Winkleman's fashion for such a long time - from the glitz and glamour of her Strictly Come Dancing days to her gothic cosy closet on The Traitors, but it's rare that I discuss her beauty look. 

Why? The 54-year-old TV host has a 'go to' look that's become her signature over the years - you know exactly what it is - tanned skin, heavy eyeliner and a nude pink lip (MAC Cosmetics MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25 is her all-time fave!). But on the latest episodes of The Traitors we're seeing a few new looks; magenta pink lipstick, coral cheeks and silver eyeliner. And do you know what? I absolutely love it.

Claudia's Standout Makeup Looks

Claudia Winkleman's Lisa Eldridge magenta pink lipstick broke the internet© Instagram
Claudia Winkleman's Lisa Eldridge magenta pink lipstick broke the internet

As someone who loves playing with makeup, Claudia's experimental new looks is making me want to dig around in my makeup bag to find a few new gems because 2026 is the year when we break with tradition. 

Who's Claudia's makeup artist?

Lucy Gibson is Claudia's makeup artist on The Traitors and she's also the owner of her own beauty brand called BadMakeup revolving around fun festival fashion. The mua has taken to Instagram to document some of Claudia's makeup on the current series and revealed the products she reached for to achieve the look. Let's take a look, shall we? 

Claudia Winkleman's makeup on The Traitors 

Cladia WInkleman's brown makeup on The Traitors applied by Lucy Gibson© Instagram

Espresso Eyes & Mauve Lips

In episode two, during the breakfast scene Claudia Winkleman's makeup consisted of the Vieve Eye Wand in Espresso, £25, teamed with black kohl eyeliner (more on that later!). 

On the cheeks, she's wearing Beauty Pie SuperCheek Cream Blush in Perfect Nude, £20.  

On the lips, you've got the Laura Mercier Caviar Smoothing Matte Lipstick in Mauve Charmeuse, £36 which Lucy applied as a "light stain" on the lips. 

Claudia Winkleman silver eyeliner on the episode of The Traitors© Instagram

Silver Eyeshadow & Nude Lips

Silver eyeliner - you've got to love it! For this dramatic round table look Lucy applied MAC Cosmetics Pigment in Platinum which is sadly discontinued (but you might want to try Stila's Stay All Day Inkwear Liquid Eyeliner, £23 for a similar look. The product was mixed in with MAC Cosmetics' Blacktrack Fluidline Gel Liner, £20

Claudia is a little more tanned than usual in this scene and that's down to Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze and Glow, £49. This product is a must-have - and a personal favourite of mine. 

On the lips, Claudia is wearing Mac MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25 She once spoke out about her love of this lip colour, saying: "It’s the love of my life," and "I’d marry a MAC Fleshpot if I could."

Claudia Winkleman wearing slate eye colour on the traitors© Instagram

Slate Eyes & Dewy Skin

NudeStix is such a great brand and Lucy used the Magnetic Matte Eye Colour Pencil in Slate, £17, as eyeshadow with black kohl as usual. 

You're no doubt desperate to know which kohl pencil she uses and as always it's the Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl in Black, and it's just £4.99. In her Instagram post, Lucy wrote: "I also have to shout out this absolute essential, every look I've done since season one, this is the go-to eyeliner. I have tried others and they never beat it!"

She added: "Jet black, blendable and stays put in the waterline and beneath the eye." 

Sold. 

On the lips in this scene? Mac MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25, as per usual. 

Claudia Winkleman peach cheeks on The Traitors© Instagram

Peachy Tones For The Win

I love the peachy tones in this look and it's mainly down to the Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge Cream Blush in Fresh Melon, £32, and on the lips it's a different shade of MAC Cosmetics lipstick - shocker! Lucy opted for a peachy shade called Myth

On the eyes Claudia is wearing Bobbi Brown Longwear Cream Shadow Stick in Forest, £29.50. These eyeshadow sticks are super popular with makeup fans as they're super easy to apply. 

Claudia Winkleman rosy pink cheeks© Instagram

Taupe Eyes and Rosy Peach Cheeks

Ok, so we're all desperate to try the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in 50.5, £37. It's a gorgeous rosy peach shade.

She's wearing this with a super affordable Kiko Milano Long Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in 20 Dark Taupe, £6.99

On the lips, we have good ol' Mac MACximal Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot, £25. I wonder how many of these lipsticks she has in her makeup room. 

Claudia Winkleman magenta pink lipstick on The Traitors© Instagram

Berry Lips

Fans were OBSESSED with Claudia Winkleman's hot pink lips for episode eight's round table, and for good reason. We'll start with the lips - and Lucy opted for the YSL Beauty Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in P1/Liberated Plum, £38, worn as a stain. I think that's the secret with Claudia's lipstick looks - wearing them more as a stain than applying fully on the lips. 

Lucy told her Instagram followers: "Whenever I say we use a lipstick as a stain, I'm mixing it with a matte lip balm as Claudia always prefers a matte lip. My current go-to is is this [O'Keefe's Lip Repair, £2.65] two quid waxy balm that your favourite brickie buys in B&Q. Love mixing that with a £38 lippy from YSL." 

The rest of the beauty look featured the MAC Cosmetics' Blacktrack Fluidline Gel Liner, £20, blended over the Kiko Milano Long Lasting Eyeshadow Stick in 20 Dark Taupe, £6.99

This look also features a little bit of contouring with the Clinique Chubby Stick in Really Rich, £26

