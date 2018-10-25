9 nude lipsticks Duchess Meghan would certainly approve of We've found the best ones...

It’s a fact: The Duchess of Sussex likes to go nude - with her lip colour, of course. What were you thinking, hey?! A pinky nude has become her go-to lip colour since becoming a royal, and on her recent royal tour she blew us all away with the perfect nude gloss. It’s yet to be revealed the exact colour, but we’ve hunted high and low for a similar hue. It’s worth stating that the trick with a nude lip colour is to ensure your lips are nice and moisturised. We love Jurlique’s Lip Care Balm, £19. If you want to go one step further, maybe try an overnight lip mask to ensure your lips are kissable and soft. A good one to try is the Alex Steinherr x Primark Sleep Spa, Overnight Lip Mask, £4.

Meghan showing off her glossy nude lips

The best pinky nude

Charlotte Tilbury, we’re looking at you. It’s believed Meghan is a fan of Charlotte’s super popular makeup line - and her go-to lippy is Very Victoria. But for a gorgeous pinky nude, we’ll be reaching for Luscious Lip Slick in Bitch Perfect, £38. The blossom-pink hued lipstick and lip liner duo goes on like a dream and has real staying power.

MORE: This is the reason why Meghan is showcasing super shiny arms in Tonga

The best nude lipstick-but-feels-more-like-a-balm

The bareMinerals Gen Nude Radiant Lipstick, £18, glides on like butter to the lips and is the perfect lippy to use on the go. Formulated with natural oils and butters, it conditions your lips with a subtle vanilla scent. There are 18 different nudes shades to try, but Crush is definitely a favourite.

We'd be smiling like that if our lips looked this good

The best nude lip pencil

It looks like Meghan chooses to line her lips with a heavy dose of lip liner. This stops your lip colour from bleeding and gives the overall look a more polished vibe. Our current fave is the NARS Velvet Lip Pencil in Bettina, £21. If you’re anything like us, this cult fave will be a prized possession in your makeup bag.

SHOP: The best pregnancy products Meghan should have in her beauty cabinet

The best matte nude

The Luxe Matte Lip Colour, £28, is a first-of-its-kind formula for Bobbi Brown and the luxurious matte is oil-infused with powders and pure matte powder pigments which deliver full coverage and last 12 hours. This range comes in 18 different shades, but for the perfect Meghan-style nude, we think Semi-Naked is the one for you.

The best rich, warm nude

Beauty blogger Patricia Bright has created her dream nude lip colour with MAC, and the lovely rich, chocolate shade has a semi-matte finish. The highly pigmented shade, called ThePatriciaBright, £17.59, was creatively designed and signed by the lady herself. Talking about the inspiration, she said: ‘It's a throwback to the 90s. This was a time where lots of strong powerful women were in the mainstream wearing iconic browns. I loved it! I think matte gives you the best of both worlds, you can wear it the way it comes, or throw a gloss over the top. Either way you get a fabulous finish without losing the impact of the shade.”

Meghan went for a darker nude lip for a trip to Bondi beach

The best budget nude

Rimmel takes the crown in this category. Not only are the beauty products spot-on, the brand has taken the company to great heights by launching the #IWillNotBeDeleted campaign with Cybersmile Foundation to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week. We’ll be kissing goodbye to bullying wearing the Moisture Renew Lipstick in Nudeshock, £4.02.

SEE: Meghan's go-to Charlotte Tilbury lipstick

The best nude lipgloss

Special shout out to Elizabeth Arden with this one. We’ve found the perfect nude lip gloss - AND it has shimmer - what’s not to love?! The Beautiful Colour Liquid Lip Gloss Finish in Ladylike, £18, has a high shine colour with a glossy finish.

The best classic nude lip colour

One word: Chanel. Need we say more? The Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating lip colour in Cecile, £31, was used on Margot Robbie for the Oscars, so if it’s good enough for her, well, it’s good enough for us. Plus, the butter-soft texture feels really nice on the lips.

RELATED: Check out Meghan's new hairstyle in Fiji

The best am-I-even-wearing-it lip colour

Buxom Cosmetics has brought out a wonderful new lip colour collection - the PillowPout Creamy Plumping Lip Powder, £15, and we’ve found the perfect tawny pink that the Duchess would love, called So Spicy. It’s strange at first, it feels like you’re applying eyeshadow to your pout - bizarre - but then you get the hand of it, and become obsessed! Featuring a tapered sponge tip, there’s an innovative wet powder formula housed inside the pen’s cap. Once you apply, you’ll get the perfect blotted finish.