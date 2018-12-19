Huda Beauty talks Meghan Markle obsession: 'She's my girl!' The Instagram star has lots to say about Prince Harry's wife...

One of the world's most famous makeup artists Huda Kattan (aka Huda Beauty) has legions of followers on social media and is a bona fide sensation when it comes to beauty. From her beauty hacks to her incredible range of products, she is taking the world by storm. HELLO! caught up with the makeup mogul who gave us the lowdown on her favourite royal - the Duchess of Sussex - and how she would make up her face if she had the opportunity. Meghan is my girl. I just love her makeup, her wardrobe, her attitude – she's just this kickass modern princess and I am so excited to see how she uses her position to do great things in this world," she gushed.

Huda would love to apply Meghan's makeup

We asked Huda whose makeup she would like to do - Meghan or Kate's - and it was a difficult one! "This is too hard of a choice – can I say both? I guess if I had to pick, I'd pick Meghan because I'm obsessed with her."

The New Nude Eye Shadow Palette, £54, Huda Beauty

"She rocks a very pared-back look which I LOVE but I'd love to give her a more dramatic look using the New Nude palette – a really nice pink/burgundy spotlight eye and Samantha false lashes for a natural yet glammed up look."

Huda Kattan said that Meghan has 'great bone structure'

"Meghan has great bone structure so to highlight her features I would gently highlight her cheekbones with the 3D highlighter palette in Gold Sands and finish with a soft rose blush for a flush of colour."

3D Highlight, £40, Huda Beauty

For lips I'd definitely choose something natural with a slight pink hint to it to add a soft touch of colour like our Liquid Matte in Gossip Girl or Sugar Mama."

Liquid Matte, £18, Huda Beauty

The makeup mogul also gave us the low-down on her exciting new fragrance that has just been released this month.

"KAYALI - which translates from Arabic to 'my imagination' – is inspired by the rich heritage of the Middle East and the cultural ritual of combining and layering fragrances to develop your very own unique fragrance."

KAYALI Citrus 08, £84, Huda Beauty

"Layering is really popular in the Middle East so we really wanted to bring the tradition to the rest of the world. I was always really into fragrance when I lived in the US but in the Middle East, women will spray themselves with 10 or 20 different fragrances and it creates the most amazing and unique fragrance."

Huda added: "Having your own scent that nobody can replicate is such an amazing feeling, especially when people ask you what you have on and you can tell them, 'I don't know, it's my own combination' – it's such a big compliment."