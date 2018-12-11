Modern Meghan wore a very bold nail polish to the British Fashion Awards Didn't she look gorgeous?

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday evening – looking stunning in a Givenchy gown to present the Designer of the Year award to her wedding dress designer and creative director of the brand, Clare Waight Keller. What a moment! As ever, Meghan looked modern and sleek in her outfit for the evening – and finished the look off perfectly by wearing a dark nail polish to present on stage. Beautiful.

Meghan's modern manicure looked beautiful

We think her glossy deep plum shade was the perfect manicure choice for the occasion – particularly with her one-shouldered black gown, gold jewellery and simple, slicked back hair. Traditionally, the female members of the royal family opt for sheer, neutral nail polishes - both Duchess Kate and the Queen are thought to favour Essie's Ballet Slippers - and Meghan herself usually wears a more nude shade. She no doubt wanted to make a bit more of a statement for her stylish engagement, however.

This isn't the first time the Duchess has chosen to wear a darker nail polish. It seems she's a big fan of rich hues, since she was also snapped wearing a crimson shade on her toes for a reception at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, during her recent overseas tour with Prince Harry. Again, she wore the statement pedicure with a head-to-toe black look.

Sporting a darker pedicure in New Zealand

It seems the royal rule for neutral nail colours is one that is made to be broken, since Princess Eugenie also favours a bright manicure, and has been seen sporting everything from nail art to plummy hues like Meghan. It is most likely a personal choice rather than steadfast protocol – and in general, the Duchess is known to prefer a subtler look. Her makeup artist, Daniel Martin, previously told People: "The one time she did a red lip, she just didn’t feel comfortable in it. She likes to talk and she’s not a fussy person, so she doesn’t want to have to worry about anything."

