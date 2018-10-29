Meghan Markle wore a bold nail colour and we nearly missed it We'd love to see the Duchess rocking this trend more!

Since Meghan Markle established herself as our favourite style icon we've come to associate her with sharp tailoring, neutral colours and casual-yet-chic hairstyles. However, bold nail colours are something we're not so used to seeing her wearing (we usually look to Princess Eugenie for our royal nail art-fix). So it makes sense that we almost completely missed it when the mum-to-be sported a dramatic nail look during her tour of New Zealand with Prince Harry – not least because it was hidden away on her toes.

Meghan teamed the shade with black strappy sandals

For a reception at Government House in Wellington, Meghan wore a gorgeous black gown by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a traditional Maori design necklace, a co-ordinating clutch and strappy heels. The outfit was so gorgeous, in fact, that we weren't paying attention to the fact that the 37-year-old was sporting a deep berry red shade on her toenails. It's a new beauty look we haven't seen on the Duchess before – and we love it! Meghan has previously gone for classic, neutral shades that blend in with her outfits, such as the blush rose she wore during a trip to London's Southbank Centre in July, or the pale pink she wore during her wedding – thought to have been Essie's Ballet Slippers.

The reception in Wellington celebrated 125 years since women started voting, with New Zealand being the first country in the world to give women a vote. Meghan gave an empowering speech during the evening, telling guests: "The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired. In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolises. Because yes – women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."

