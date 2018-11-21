Meghan Markle just ditched her favourite nude lip for this TOTALLY different look We are loving Meghan's makeup refresh...

On Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Sussex met with the women who run the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. The glowing royal - who is pregnant with her first child - looked absolutely stunning in her autumnal outfit - which consisted of a a burgundy shift dress that had a striking velvet collar, and a matching coat by Club Monaco. Despite the fact she looked berry nice (see what we did there?) it was her lip colour that got us very excited indeed. The wife of Prince Harry appeared to have matched her pout with her attire - sporting a festive crimson lip. And doesn't it look fab?!

Meghan looked stunning on Wednesday, sporting a berry-toned lip

There's one thing for sure though - her pout looked a lot different on Monday evening. Appearing at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, Meghan dazzled onlookers in a black halter-neck top with white floral embroidery by Safiyaa, which she teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels.

On Monday evening - Meghan wore a nude lip gloss

But we couldn't help but notice that she was rocking the ultimate 90s makeup trend - lip gloss!

Get Meghan's look with Punch Pop in Sugar Cookie, £15.50, Benefit

We spoke to Lisa Potter-Dixon - Benefit Cosmetics Head Makeup Artist & Brow Expert - who had lots to say on this trend. "Nude lip glosses are great because they go with pretty much any type of look.

Loading the player...

You can wear them with a 'no-makeup' look or pair them with a heavy smokey eye! The key is to make sure you get the correct tone of nude for your lip colour and your skin tone; If you're unsure, go for a clear that’s just going to give you a lovely healthy sheen to your lips, or match it to the tone of your lip colour."

MORE: Meghan's best ever red carpet moments

Although it's great to see Prince Harry's wife switching up her makeup kit ever so slightly - Meghan's wedding makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin admitted she doesn't often do so. He told People: "She doesn’t stray too far from her technique - she’s very formulaic with her routine."

READ: Duchess Meghan just borrowed this incredible hair hack from Princess Diana