Meghan Markle's pregnancy makeup hack that stops her looking so tired

Its safe to say that the Duchess of Sussex is looking stunning lately - totally emitting that pregnancy glow. Despite her gruelling royal tour, the wife of Prince Harry looks better than ever - sporting flawless skin and bright eyes. Speaking of eyes - there's a reason that the royal has been looking particularly bright eyed and bushy tailed lately - and that's all down to her eyeliner. The brunette beauty tends to opt for a dark khol eyeliner on her waterline, but at Sunday's remembrance service at the Cenotaph - makeup professionals noticed she had ditched the dark, instead choosing a nude, flesh-toned pencil.

Meghan looked incredible at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

Speaking to the Daily Mail, makeup artist to the stars Francesca Abrahamovitch said of Meghan's new look: "Meghan appears to be wearing a nude eyeliner in her lower waterline. I love this look and use it a lot on my clients, especially when they have super-early starts. It also hides any redness or tiredness making it look as though you've had a full eight hours sleep - even when the reality is very different. "

It's very easy to emulate this clever trick. Francesca explained: "Simply trace your white or flesh-toned pencil along the area just above your lower lashes and pair with mascara. 'If you still want smoulder, smudge your dark pencil below it. As long as you steer clear of that all-important waterline, you'll maintain the eye-brightening illusion."

Nude pencils should be a staple in your makeup bag - we love Stila's Smudge Kajal Eyeliner, £16, which has a lovely soft nib which glides on smoothly and will make you look like you've just woken up from a mammoth nap.

However, Meghan's favourite eyeliner is actually from MAC. "If I'm going to amp it up for the night, then I use MAC Teddy eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it." She told Allure magazine.

