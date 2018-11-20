Lisa Armstrong gives us a full look at the entire Strictly glam squad The head of hair and makeup has worked on the show for the last 11 years…

Lisa Armstrong has offered a full look at the team responsible for Strictly Come Dancing's most glamorous hair and makeup looks. Posting a picture on her Instagram, the 42-year-old head of makeup and hair for the hit show could be seen posing with her 17-man strong team. Posing in sweats, the ex wife of Ant McPartlin revealed that the clothing had been designed especially for them by lounge wear company, PickleLondon, who donate £5 of every sale to the mental health charity, Mind. Appropriately labelled, the sweatshirts were adorned with a large holographic slogan that read "glam squad" and the team couldn't have looked happier to have been showing them off.

READ MORE: Lisa Armstrong proves she's an interiors goddess – see inside her home

Having worked on the show for the last 11 years, Lisa has certainly crafted a strong Strictly beauty identity for the performers and she has previously shared her top tips of how to get the ultra glam look yourself. First she recommends starting with your eye make up, making sure to use an eye primer so the shadows and liners stay firmly in place. She warns that you can never achieve a proper Strictly look without a pair of false lashes, so it's worth having a pair to hand. With contouring, go underneath the cheekbone and jaw line with the bronze colours and go on top with a highlighter, finishing with the blusher on the apples of your cheeks. The last top tip she advised is to finish your look with a "bullet-proof" red lip. To do this always use a lip liner, again so that the product stays in place, and use thick strokes when applying it, getting right into the corners. Finally take your lipstick and blend into the lip line.

READ NEXT: Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisable with blue hair

With the show's final ebbing ever closer, we can't wait to see what she'll mastermind for it.