Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong hints at big life change

Lisa Armstrong has had a year of many ups and downs, but her future looks very bright! The talented makeup artist, who works as the hair and makeup designer on Strictly Come Dancing, has hinted that she could get her own TV show. After uploading a video of herself giving a makeup tutorial on Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two, Lisa was inundated with comments from fans on Twitter, who asked her if this was an option. One wrote: "We need you Lisa, we want you to have your own TV show, you an show us all how to look the best we can. Lots of hugs," while another viewer said: "Absolutely loving the makeup and hair tips on Strictly It Takes Two. @LisaAmakeup please can we have loads more. Even the false eyelash tips were so helpful."

Lisa Armstrong's fans told her she should have her own TV show

Last month, Lisa spoke out in a rare interview on the Strictly Confidential podcast, where she told hosts Amy Elizabeth and Scott Mills about a typical working day in the Strictly studios. "It is absolute chaos. It's always non-stop. As soon as we walk through the door at 8:30 in the morning until we finish on the results show it just doesn’t stop," she said. Praising her talented team, which includes five hairdressers, five makeup artists and four assistants, Lisa added: "It can be overwhelming because you think 'oh did I remember that, did I remember this,' it’s just ongoing. But the assistants on this show are incredible, and we couldn’t do what we do without them. You could literally just shout 'where is such a thing' and they come running up."

The Strictly makeup artist has been working on the show for 11 years

Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the BBC One dance show for 11 years, and in 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. She often posts pictures of her work on social media, and was praised last month for the dancers' incredible hair and makeup looks for the Halloween show. At the end of the day, Lisa made sure to thank her team for their efforts, writing on Twitter: "Can’t feel my legs and my whole body aches but it was so worth it!! #strictlyhalloween Thank-you to my incredible team who amaze me with their talent and dedication. Love you all x."

