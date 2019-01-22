The secret behind Meghan Markle's vampy eyeshadow The EYES have it for the wife of Prince Harry...

The Duchess of Sussex definitely has a signature, go-to beauty look that you can always spot in a crowd - glowing skin, with her adorable freckles on show, nude lipstick and a hint of black eyeliner. So you can imagine our surprise when the gorgeous wife of Prince Harry headed to the Royal Albert Hall and decided to opt for vampy smokey eyeshadow and crimson lipstick. Talk about a makeover, right? The dramatic eye makeup is something that would fabulous with a LBD at a party - so we caught up with Morgane Martini - Global Artistry Ambassador for Marc Jacobs Beauty - and she gave us some tips to create that royally-approved smoky eye…

Meghan is partial to the smokey eye look

"The best way to achieve Meghan's smokey eye look is to use brown tones instead of black. It should all be about a subtle smoke, very sheer and delicate. To do so I love to use Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner in Blacquer on the lash line and blend it using a simple smudge brush."

Highliner in Blacquer, £20 Marc Jacobs Beauty

"Then with a crease brush I use a chocolate brown shadow all over the lid, up to the crease and then blend it out softly. Then I would add a darker brown shade and apply closer to the top and bottom lash line."

O!Mega eyeshadow in O!Yeah, £22, Marc Jacobs Beauty

For a touch of glow, I add a little highlighter on the inner corner of the eyes using the smudge brush and finish the look with a generous coat of mascara."

The royal loves all things beauty and often experiments when it comes to her cosmetics collection. In November, the former Suits star was pictured at the remembrance service at the Cenotaph and makeup professionals noticed she had ditched her trademark dark liner, instead choosing a nude, flesh-toned pencil.

Nude eyeliner in your lower waterline is known for hiding tiredness making you look much more alert and wide-awake. We will be trying that one next time we can't cram in a full eight hours...

