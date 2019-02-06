The sweet meaning behind Cleaning Up star Sheridan Smith’s tattoos We couldn't help but notice...

Sheridan Smith is flourishing in the popular ITV drama Cleaning Up, with the penultimate episode airing on Wednesday night at 9pm. The drama follows a working-class woman who is caught between two worlds - the everyday life of a loving Mum, and the darker world of insider trading. Whilst working as an office cleaner, Sam discovers a way to fund her gambling addiction from the comfort of her own home. Sam's realisation that she has access to profitable information on the Stock Market gives her a glimpse of hope that her disastrous life can be turned around. In the episode on Wednesday, Sam will be trusted to make a large investment, whilst Jess and Mina are both put under pressure to come clean as the investigation at the office into illegal activity continues.

Sheridan tattoos can be seen on her hands

During the series HELLO! can't help but notice the BAFTA award winning actress' beautiful tattoos - however, her mum had a different opinion! The 37-year-old actress previously admitted that her mum was furious about her first tattoo, telling the Radio Times: "My mum went berserk! Maybe in my head I just wasn't going to act any more. I was in this mad little world. Why should the whole world have a right to look at me…Oh, I'm an idiot! Now my make-up artist has ordered a product from America that covers the tattoos. And I wear cardigans a lot!"

READ: Sheridan Smith praised for leading role in Shannon Matthews' drama, The Moorside

Sheridan has previously opened up about her inkings

Sheridan went back for more inkings following her struggle with her father's health decline and his following death, and had a 'Daddy's girl' tattoo on her right forearm, keeping his memory close to her heart. Sheridan also has a pair of angel wings on her left wrist, commonly used to personify a loved one as an angel or to be reminded they are always looking over us. Other inkings include 'C'est la vie', which is tattooed on her left arm. The expression is commonly used to express acceptance in the face of a difficult or unpleasant situation, and that you cannot change the situation that you are in. The actress and singer also has a large tattoo on her shoulder, a pair of Ace cards on her side, a floral design on her left hand and a diamond on her middle finger.

READ: Sheridan Smith opens up about finding happiness following engagement news