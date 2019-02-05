EastEnders' Bernadette Taylor actress looks unrecognisable in real life Is that you, Bernadette?

EastEnders actress Clair Norris got fans talking this week after posting a glamorous photo of herself looking worlds away from her alter-ego, Bernadette Taylor. The actress looked stunning wearing her brunette hair down in a sleek style, contrasting to her character's trademark messy bun in Albert Square. In the picture, which was uploaded onto her Instagram account, Clair's look was completed with a natural makeup and defined eyebrows. Fans were quick to compliment her, with one writing in the comments section: "Beautiful picture," while another said: "Oh how you look so different! Stunning." A third added: "You look stunning, beautiful hair."

Clair Norris as Bernadette Taylor

Clair recently stepped out onto the red carpet at the National Television Awards, where she rocked another glamorous look for the evening. The star wore her hair styled in loose waves in a pretty up-do. For her makeup, Clair had enhanced her large eyes with liquid eyeliner and rocked a red lipstick, while a sweep of rose blush completed her look.

The actress looks worlds away from her EastEnders alter-ego

Clair's outfit was equally pretty, with the actress choosing a floor-length red lace gown, teamed with metallic gold heels and a matching clutch. The star posed with her on-screen family on the red carpet, including Lorraine Stanley, who plays her mum Karen Taylor, Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor, and Zack Morris, who plays Keegan Baker.

The actress has been praised for her portrayal of Bernadette in recent months, who came out to her mum in December, and later told her best friend Tiffany Butcher that she's in love with her. Fans are hoping that the pair will get together. Other storylines have included Bernadette's pregnancy and heartbreaking miscarriage. EastEnders is Clair's first TV role, and the actress spoke about her delight when she was first cast in the soap, saying: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders. It’s surreal but I’m ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

