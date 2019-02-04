Joe Sugg reveals his verdict Dianne Buswell's dramatic makeup Dianne gets glam!

Dianne Buswell is a very striking lady. Aside from her sparkling Strictly outfits, her stunning mane of red hair and matching trademark red lipstick are always easy to spot in a crowd. It may not be for everyone but we love her unique beauty look - especially her love of glitter. On Sunday evening, the gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing star shared an up-close shot of her latest makeup look - lashings of dramatic black glitter eyeliner, glossy skin and red lippy that was the same colour as her hair. Wow! Diane wrote: " All you need is a liner lash red lip and a good vibe! Loving your work @oliviadaveymakeup." Fans went crazy for the new look and the snap generated over 70,000 'likes' on her Instagram page. Boyfriend Joe Sugg gave his verdict too. Clearly loving his girlfriends new look, he commented: "My kinda vibe."

Joe loves Dianne's striking look

We checked out Olivia's makeup page and saw that she uses a variety of fabulous products on the BBC star, including Stila's Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Molton Midnight, £24, lashes by Eylure and highlighter by Iconic London.

Last month, Dianne revealed her very own hair transformation, using hair extensions.

Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, £24, Stila

The professional dancer shared the process on her Instagram Stories, revealing she was keeping her trademark bold colour, but adding thickness and length with Great Lengths hair extensions.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and the UK's very own Caroline Flack regularly use the brand, so Dianne is in great company. Dianne's hair was transformed by Stephanie Fielding at Russell Eaton Hair and the stylist posted some beautiful before and after shots. She wrote: "Our Ariel is back… 150 bonds at 40cm in fashion shades neon red swipe for before picture."

