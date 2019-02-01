The Strictly glam squad behind the likes of Karen Clifton, Janette Manrara and Dianne Buswell share their secrets ...finally!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been getting some welcome sneak peeks into the life of the dance show's cast during their current UK tour, thanks to the power of social media – and now, there's even a chance to have a nosey into what it takes to get the stars ready for the show. That's right, the glam squad behind the likes of Dianne Buswell's cherry red hair and Karen Clifton's smouldering smokey eyes have got their own Instagram account! If you're not following @scdtourglamsquad yet, you're missing a trick.

The beauty team get the pros and celebrities ready for each performance

So what have we learnt so far? Well, the team's go-to tan for the always-bronzed dancers is Fake Bake, and favourites for the uber-glamorous makeup looks include Iconic London (known to be Dianne Buswell's personal highlighter), L'Oréal, TooFaced and lash brand Eylure. Redken seems to be the hair brand of choice.

The makeup and hair team who work backstage on the tour is made up of hairdressers Tracey Jones, Mitch Lumsden and Megan Marshall, and MUAs Olivia Davey, Frances Owen and Summer Dyason. Some of their other starry clients include Dani Dyer and Binky Felstead, so we reckon the Strictly squad are in great hands!

On Thursday, the team even showed the process that goes into Dianne's signature bold red blowdry, as they revealed on their Instagram Story that her individual hair extensions have to be dyed to match her colour perfectly! Now that's dedication. The team also make sure judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and and Bruno Tonioli are looking their best – when do they find time to sleep?!

