Cindy Crawford reveals her 11-product makeup routine – and it takes just ten minutes We’ll do anything for that supermodel glow…

Cindy Crawford's ageless beauty is something we'd all quite like a piece of, so we were mighty pleased when we saw that she had shared her entire makeup routine with the world. That's right, the 53-year-old recorded her beauty regimen for Vogue magazine, and you might be surprised to learn that it only takes her ten minutes each morning – though there are 11 products involved. Cindy explained that she's opted to wear less makeup over time, and focuses even more on skincare than ever before.

Cindy's natural, glowing look

So what’s in her beauty bag? The model unsurprisingly likes to prep her skin with her own brand, Meaningful Skincare, using the Youth Activating Melon Serum as a base, before de-puffing her undereye area with a pair of makeup artist-approved Golden Ice Globes - worth $125 - that she cools down in a glass of iced water. She then applies a layer of her Meaningful Beauty Day Cream which has SPF 30, too.

Cindy Crawford, 53, is Charlotte Tilbury's new beauty muse with brand new lipstick collection

She calls her go-to makeup look the "basic face", saying: "You want to have your simple routine [so that] you know you’re going to feel good in case you run into that person you used to go to high school with. Sometimes it's just those little things, like an eyebrow or mascara. They can just finish a look."

Favourite brands include Charlotte Tilbury and By Terry

Cindy’s foundation of choice is By Terry’s Light-Expert Click Brush Foundation followed by NARS Stick Concealer for extra coverage on her hyperpigmentation. She dusts a little Chanel Healthy Glow Powder to set, but added that she prefers not to use too much in case it settles into any fine lines.

Loading the player...

Next up, it’s Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil followed by Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow on the lids. Her mascara of choice is Maybelline Lash Stiletto, and she finishes her cheeks with a smudge of Josie Maran Argan Oil Colour Stick. Finally it’s a slick of Charlotte Tilbury Superstar Lips, of which Cindy says, "It's kinda like a gloss but with good colour." Excuse us while we make a shopping list...

The Disney Aladdin x MAC Cosmetics beauty range has been unveiled and WOW