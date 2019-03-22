Primark has dropped a Game of Thrones range for the night is dark and full of terrors Primark has gone to Westeros, and we love it!

Winter is coming! More specifically, it is coming on 15 April for Game of Thrones season eight – the last ever series of the hugely popular fantasy show. To coincide with the upcoming season premiere (and all of the major hype that goes with it), Primark have released a whole new range of Westerosi goodies. From Targaryen cushions to phone covers, duvet covers and even a snow globe – here are our top picks from the collection…

The pack survives necklace

Show your allegiance to house Stark with this very tasteful necklace with the Direwolf sigil and their house words: "Winter is Coming"!

Westeros phone cover

Need a reference for where in the Seven Kingdoms everybody is? Look no further than the book of your phone with this brilliant cover, that shows you the location of pretty much all of the characters in season eight AKA the North (oh, and don't forget Cersei in King's Landing).

Stark water bottle

You might not be crossing any harsh terrain, like Beyond the Wall, but you still need to stay hydrated! Keep your water cool with this tin water bottle, which of course declaring your allegiance to House Stark.

Hold the Door door hanger

Want to be reminded of one of Game of Thrones saddest moments every time you enter your bedroom? Pop the 'Hold the Door' door sign over your handle to guarantee tears. Poor old Hodor.

Dragon egg money box

Pop all of your spare change into this brilliant dragon egg money bank (while repping House Targaryen, of course). Just don't go walking into any funeral pyres with it, it won't hatch into a dragon and chances are you'll lose all of your pennies!

For the Throne snow globe

Winter truly is here with this Iron Throne snow globe. For just £8, this is the perfect present for any Game of Thrones fan who is about to tune into season eight!