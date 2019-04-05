Meghan Markle's makeup artist reveals the ULTIMATE pregnancy makeup tips So that's how Prince Harry's wife has stayed looking so radiant…

The Duchess of Sussex is so close to giving birth - and by now, she must be feeling pretty tired. After all those royal engagements, you can bet she needs some serious pampering. Daniel Martin (the makeup artist behind her stunning wedding makeup) has given some top makeup tips to help mums-to-be like Meghan look more alert and awake, and if you're expecting, we bet this will be a real help. 'Skin can get dry and dull while you're expecting, so I always like to amp up that pregnancy glow by applying highlighter to the high points of the face," Daniel revealed to the Daily Mail, while discussing Honest Beauty - the brand he is a Creative Colour Consultant for.

Meghan has looked radiant throughout her pregnancy

His first tip is to make sure mums-to-be apply a highlighter to their skin, as it works to soften and soothe skin whilst adding a dewy glow.

Stick Highlighter, £21, Paul & Joe

The Dior brand ambassador loves Honest Beauty Magic Balm Stick which costs around £9. Sadly, Honest Beauty doesn't ship to the UK, but you could try the Paul & Joe Stick Highlighter, which is formulated with iridescent silver pearls and can be blended for a sheeny finish.

Better Than Sex mascara, £16.00, Too Faced

Daniel - who went to Prince Harry's wife's baby shower in New York last month - also recommends a great mascara for giving tired eyes an instant pep-up.

Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Seaside, £22.50, Laura Mercier

"A few coats of mascara can make you look instantly more awake, a simple solution for a tired mum or mum-to-be," he revealed. Why not try the Better Than Sex mascara by Too Faced? After all, it was the most-pinned product on moodboard site Pinterest in 2017.

Loading the player...

And lastly - a pop of lipstick! Former Suits star Meghan may be a big fan of the nude lip, but Daniel recommends being a bit more daring with your pout when you're expecting. 'A lip colour can go a long way!' he insisted.

MORE: Meghan Markle's makeup artist FINALLY reveals the secret to her shiny skin

'It's such a simple way to boost both your look and your confidence." Laura Mercier is a beauty brand loved by Meghan - so one of their new lipsticks is sure to give your makeup bag a royal boost.

READ: Marks & Spencer's navy blue shirt dress is JUST like Meghan Markle's polo frock