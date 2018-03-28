Meghan Markle's favourite lipstick was inspired by one of her rumoured wedding guests Well, it's the perfect nude...

Call it the Meghan Markle beauty effect! Not only is the former Suits star inspiring fans with her choices in fashion, but with beauty as well. According to a source close to British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, Meghan's favourite lipstick shade is Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a taupe-y nude shade that’s of course created in honor of — and named after — Victoria Beckham.

POLL: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future: have your say in our exclusive poll

Meghan wore a muted taupe nude lipstick in the interview where she and Harry announced their happy news, and it's likely she was wearing her favorite shade — Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria. Should you wish to try Meghan's favourite lipstick for yourself, the taupe nude shade, inspired by none other than Victoria Beckham, costs £24.

VIEW GALLERY

Meghan Markle has previously revealed she loves of Charlotte Tilbury lipstick

The 36-year-old is among a number of celebrities who swear by Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks, including Sienna Miller, Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney. And Meghan has another lip product that she loves to keep her pout in perfect condition — Fresh Sugar Advanced Lip Therapy Treatment with SPF 15. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips," Meghan once told Beautybanter.

READ: Meghan Markle's strong eyebrows are inspired by Audrey Hepburn

The insider also let slip that Markle is a fan of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha’s Polished Classic Rice Enzyme Powder, which is a dry powder that you massage onto the skin in order to gently exfoliate away dead skin cells.

VIEW GALLERY

Meghan swears by Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria

Meghan has previously revealed that she loves to incorporate a number of budget buys into her beauty routine, including a NIVEA Q10 firming body lotion that sells for just £3.70. She is also a fan of eyeliner from MAC, mascara from Dior and blusher from cosmetics brand Nars. "I use it on and off camera as it gives you a nice glow from within," Meghan said.