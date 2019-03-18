Rachel Riley's foundation revealed - and a very famous royal loves it too The Countdown star is in great company when it comes to her makeup...

Countdown's Rachel Riley looked incredible as she stole the show on Jonathan Ross on Friday and we loved everything from her stunning outfit to her immaculate makeup look. The gorgeous mathematician gave her glam squad a shout-out on Instagram as she uploaded a snap of the show, and we spied what products were used to create her flawless look. She credited makeup artist Sarah Herrmann for pepping up her face, who shared a picture of her kit, tagging the famous TV star. We spied a bottle of Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in the picture - which is known for its incredible coverage. And if this IS the foundation that was used on the TV star (we don't know for sure but it looks like it judging by the snap) Rachel, 32, is in very good company because it's also a known favourite of a certain Duchess Of Sussex.

Rachel looked incredible on the Jonathan Ross show

Priced at £42, the high-end foundation is loved by Prince Harry's wife – and the actress's former makeup artist Lydia F. Sellers confirmed that she used to apply the foundation with a beauty blender sponge.

Rachel's makeup artist Sarah Herrmann shared the products she used on her

Telling Refinery 29, she said: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.'

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £42, and a Beauty Blender, £17, is loved by Rachel AND Meghan

"It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on."

And not only is this bottle in both Meghan and Rachel's makeup bags, but Kim Kardashian's too. The wife of Kanye West has made no secret of her love for the medium-coverage formula and even hit headlines in 2015, when she 'panic tweeted' - believing that her foundation of choice had been discontinued.

She used the smoothing skin formula in a makeup tutorial on her hugely followed app and has mentioned it in countless beauty interviews.

