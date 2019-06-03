Caroline Flack's Love Island hair and makeup secrets - as told by her glam squad The Love Island host's hair and makeup artist is Gemma Wheatcroft, and she's loyal, babes…

Gemma Wheatcroft, who goes by @gemflossi on Instagram, is Caroline Flack's chief makeup artist AND hair stylist, and she also preens the 39-year-old's face for red carpet bashes. For Love Island, Caroline's look is bronzed, glowy and smoked out and in the past, Gemma has used products from Huda Beauty, Nip + Fab, and MAC. The pair seem to be great friends, and Gemma revealed the best part about working on Love Island is working in Caroline's glam squad, which also features fashion stylist Nisha Grewal: "It’s never like work. It’s like catching up with a good mate. We laugh, we sing, we act out the music video...Non-stop girls day! Also what a joy painting that face."

We spoke to Gemma, who's currently on set with Caroline, and she revealed all of her beauty secrets, so if you're desperate to know everything there is to know about Caroline's makeup look or her gorgeous hair, keep reading...

Hi Gemma. Ok, first, let's talk hair! Caroline's hair on Love Island is long, beachy and tousled - what do you use to create the look?

"I use a medium barrel tong (the Wave Spray, £22, to add some beachy texture."

In the past, we've seen Caroline with updos, what’s your favourite style to create?

"I love the classic 'Flack Wave' but recently we’ve taken the sides away from the face to give a Bardot vibe. It really frames those banging cheekbones."

What are your top tips for dealing with holiday humidity hair?

"Top tips: Nourish the hair! Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner. For curly hair, Bouclème products are the best for controlling frizz and defining curls. Don’t over wash your hair. Keep those natural oils in."

She continued: "Wear your hair up as much a possible in cute headscarves or clips. When your hair is down, use a salt spray to create a natural beachy wave or sleep in two braids to give you that mermaid vibe hair the next day when you take it out! Embrace your hair's natural texture. Don’t over straighten or over curl your hair as it won’t hold."

Will we see Caroline rock any unusual hair or beauty looks this series?

"We’re mainly keeping it simple and chic. Maybe some embellished hair clips if the mood suits."

Who’s your summer hair muse?

"Apart from the obvious... Caroline Flack! I would say [Bohemian Rhapsody star] Lucy Boynton is killing it with her cool effortless summer hair and stunning statement makeup."

What’s the most surprising thing about your job (to other people)?

"I think people are surprised by the hours involved. It’s been known that we finish at 2am then setting our alarms for a 5am glam time! Caroline and I have had a full 15 hour days work then got straight onto a night flight with barely any sleep straight into a car and onto the next job."

Next up, let's talk makeup, what foundation do you use for Caroline’s skin on Love Island?

"I use By Terry Light-Expert Click Brush Foundation, £48. It’s perfect for that glowing complexion. Her skin is great so this is light coverage and dewy just to enhance, not cover!"

How would you describe Caroline’s makeup for the show?

"Caroline’s makeup will be fresh, sophisticated, glow up! Tan and sun-kissed tones and a beautiful full 70s Brow. Fluffy Lashes - and fyi, Lash Unlimited do the best ones. Expect a statement lip - she will definitely wear the Red Caroline Flack Lipstick, £10, from her collection for River Island."

What's your top tip for not letting makeup slide off your face when it’s warm?

"My top tips: Use a really great mattifying primer. Benefit do a lovely one called the POREfessional Face Primer, £28, that smooths over open pores and mattifies the skin. Keep makeup light and buff into the skin with a buffing brush in sheer layers. Set the makeup with a light blotting powder. RODIAL’s Banana Powder, £52, gives skin a radiant flawlessness and helps hold makeup. Blotting papers are great to keep things under control in the heat and I always carry a small Spanish style fan in my handbag!"

If Caroline has a breakout or sunburn what do you use?

"For sunburn, I would use a RODIAL Vit C Energising Sheet Mask, £43, to rehydrate the skin and the Weleda Skin Food, £7.95, to soothe and plump. For a breakout, I would use Elemis Herbal Lavender Repair Mask, £33.50, as an overnight treatment."

What do you apply to her body to give that amazing sheen?

"I use MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation, £26, all over. It’s our go-to! It really evens out the skin tone. I mix in a little Nip+Fab Glow Getter Body Oil, £12.50."

Do you guys have lots of fun when the cameras stop rolling?

"We have so much fun, enjoying the here and now. We really appreciate how great our jobs. We work so hard. Downtime and laughter is so important."

What do you guys get to eat while shooting?

"On the go! Whatever we can get that's tasty and healthy. Whilst on the Island, we do love a garlic prawn!"