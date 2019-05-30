The £4 beauty secret Carol Vorderman has used on Lorraine all week Have a peep in Carol's makeup bag...

Carol Vorderman has lit up the screen all week, standing for Lorraine Kelly on her daily morning show and we've loved seeing her! The 58-year-old has been looking incredible, from her on-point wardrobe to her flawless makeup (despite those early starts.) HELLO! caught up with Carol's makeup artist Lauren O'Donnell, who gave us the lowdown on what she has been using to get the TV star looking so gorgeous.

The talented professional explained that prepping mother-of-two Carol's skin is really important in keeping her base looking intact under those bright studio lights.

"We've been using a lot of Charlotte Tilbury- her dry face mask, £18 is great. I've been using The Teoxane Deep Repair Balm, £19.99, as a moisturiser this week, as well as Chanel Le Lift Eye Cream, £66, to help Carol's skin combat tiredness from the early mornings too.

Carol's complexion is totally flawless and has been enhanced by a couple of key products. "I've used the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £30, as a primer."

She added: "Foundation this week has been mainly Illamasqua Skin Base, £33, buffed on using their brushes."

We were excited to discover that the former Countdown star's lashes were actually falsies and what's more, you can pick them up for under £5. Lauren explained: "Lashes are Ardell Demi Wispies, £4.35, and I cut them so they are just at the outer half of the lash."

We all know that an elusive glow is always welcome and Carol loves to sport a tan. "On the body we used both Vita Liberata Body Blur, £29.50 and Sally Hanson's Airbrush Legs Lotion, £13.95, to give a little coverage and of course, bronze up."

Well, if this lovely lot makes us look as radiant as Carol has this week, we are stocking up on the lot...

