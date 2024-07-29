The lipsticks the royals wear: From Princess Kate's go-to to Queen Elizabeth's classic shade she loved to wear

In case you didn't know, it's National Lipstick Day, so obviously here at HELLO! we decided to delve into the beauty secrets of the royal ladies. Have you ever wondered what Princess Kate's fave lipstick is? Or what exact shade Queen Elizabeth used to wear for royal duty?
You might think a lipstick is pretty innocuous but when you're a royal, it comes with its own rule book. While you won't find the royals swatching an entire lippy range on the back of their hand, you will find most of them following protocol – that means sticking to a neutral, natural shade to avoid any makeup mishaps.
Queen Elizabeth, though, never followed such a rigid routine and loved to wear a much brighter lip than her younger counterparts. Other royals have since followed suit and have been known to experiment with a bolder lip, or a super shiny finish. From Princess Kate's never-without-it nude to Lady Kitty Spencer's lipstick mash-up, you might find your new favourite shade in a royal makeup bag. I've taken a deep-dive into the lipsticks favoured by the royals. Well, it is National Lipstick Day, it would be rude not to.
HELLO!'s Karen Silas is a big fan of this lip product as well, saying: "In the summer it's the perfect hint of colour with a subtle, gentle plumping effect (but it's not tingly or irritating to my sensitive skin) for an effortless beauty look. During the colder months the nourishing ingredients really get to work to keep chapping at bay and keep my lips soft and hydrated."
Queen Elizabeth Lipstick Fave
Her Majesty was rarely spotted without her signature shade and was photographed many times reapplying.
As well as having her own personalised shade of red from Clarins (to match her ceremonial robes), HRH was said to favour Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Lipsticks. We're hazarding a guess that it’s the Electric Pink shade she was a fan of.
For her wedding day to Mike Tindall, Zara is said to have worn Bobbi Brown make-up, including the brand's Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer - we're taking an educated guess that she's a fan of the Bare Sparkle shade for a subtle yet shiny glow.
Lady Kitty Spencer Lipstick Fave
Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, always hits the best-dressed lists. Perfectly complementing her blonde locks is her perfect pout.
Stylish Charlotte, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Stefano Casiraghi, is definitely one of the coolest royals – and her makeup game is a lesson for us all in effortless chic.
She's been quoted as saying her go-to look is "red lips and a bit of black around the eyes", the red lip in question being Gucci's Iconic Red Lipstick.
Princess Grace of Monaco Lipstick Fave
The grand dame of timeless chic, Grace Kelly was all about her iconic red lip – and was said to be faithful to Dior for her beauty as well as her style.
Since she was a muse for the fashion house, it was only right that she championed their makeup too; she was a fan of Rouge Dior, the exact shade we don’t know but we can guarantee you’ll find a similar darker, soft rouge in shade 999 Satin.