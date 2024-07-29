The lipsticks the royals wear: From Princess Kate's go-to to Queen Elizabeth's classic shade she loved to wear

In case you didn't know, it's National Lipstick Day, so obviously here at HELLO! we decided to delve into the beauty secrets of the royal ladies. Have you ever wondered what Princess Kate's fave lipstick is? Or what exact shade Queen Elizabeth used to wear for royal duty?

You might think a lipstick is pretty innocuous but when you're a royal, it comes with its own rule book. While you won't find the royals swatching an entire lippy range on the back of their hand, you will find most of them following protocol – that means sticking to a neutral, natural shade to avoid any makeup mishaps.

Queen Elizabeth, though, never followed such a rigid routine and loved to wear a much brighter lip than her younger counterparts. Other royals have since followed suit and have been known to experiment with a bolder lip, or a super shiny finish. From Princess Kate's never-without-it nude to Lady Kitty Spencer's lipstick mash-up, you might find your new favourite shade in a royal makeup bag. I've taken a deep-dive into the lipsticks favoured by the royals. Well, it is National Lipstick Day, it would be rude not to.

1/ 8 © Getty Images Princess of Wales Lipstick Fave Kate is a Clarins fan, and relies on the fool-proof Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer and was spotted applying the shea butter enriched lip gloss at Wimbledon. HELLO!'s Karen Silas is a big fan of this lip product as well, saying: "In the summer it's the perfect hint of colour with a subtle, gentle plumping effect (but it's not tingly or irritating to my sensitive skin) for an effortless beauty look. During the colder months the nourishing ingredients really get to work to keep chapping at bay and keep my lips soft and hydrated."

2/ 8 © Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Lipstick Fave Her Majesty was rarely spotted without her signature shade and was photographed many times reapplying.

As well as having her own personalised shade of red from Clarins (to match her ceremonial robes), HRH was said to favour Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Lipsticks. We're hazarding a guess that it’s the Electric Pink shade she was a fan of.

3/ 8 © Getty Images Meghan Markle Lipstick Fave For the royal wedding, Meghan shunned lipstick to stick a more natural lip duo; she layered Dior Lip Glow in Coral Glow, a sheer balm that enhances your own lip colour, with a lip crayon underneath. Meghan's fave? Honest Beauty Lip Crayon Lush Sheer.

4/ 8 © Getty Princess Diana Lipstick Fave Princess Diana did, on occasion, wear a reddish-orange tone, with hints of brown (a good copy would be Beauty Pie's Futurelipstick Matte in Brique Rouge), but more often than not, it was a much more natural lip that Diana sported. One colour we know she did wear, on an engagement shoot for Vogue, was Max Factor’s Tint of Pink Lipstick. Although discontinued, Max Factor's Colour Elixir Lipstick in Pink Brandy is a similar shade.



5/ 8 © Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty Zara Tindall Lipstick Fave For her wedding day to Mike Tindall, Zara is said to have worn Bobbi Brown make-up, including the brand's Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer - we're taking an educated guess that she's a fan of the Bare Sparkle shade for a subtle yet shiny glow.

6/ 8 © Getty Lady Kitty Spencer Lipstick Fave Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, always hits the best-dressed lists. Perfectly complementing her blonde locks is her perfect pout. Lady Kitty actually used two lipsticks to create her own bespoke lip shade - Charlotte Tilbury's Lipsticks in Super Cindy and Pillow Talk. We think she's onto something – if you can't find your perfect nude, mix them up!



7/ 8 © Getty Charlotte Casiraghi Lipstick Fave Stylish Charlotte, the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Stefano Casiraghi, is definitely one of the coolest royals – and her makeup game is a lesson for us all in effortless chic. She's been quoted as saying her go-to look is "red lips and a bit of black around the eyes", the red lip in question being Gucci's Iconic Red Lipstick.

