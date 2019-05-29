Cheryl just tested out a tricky beauty trend - and now we love it The star showed how to carry off spring's hottest look

Amazing beauty pic alert! The lovely Cheryl has shared some new photos of herself on her Instagram page ahead of the release of her new single Let You, and we're LOVING her latest makeup look. The mum-of-one has jumped on board this season's neon eyeliner trend and showcased a stunning bright green hue. Cheryl posted the snaps on her Instagram Stories, looking incredible in a houndstooth top and black trousers as she showed off her new hair extensions, wore in a high pony. Her green neon eyeliner was the centrepiece of her look, sweeping across her upper lashes in a cool flick.

Photo credit: Instagram / Cheryl

The former X Factor judge kept the rest of her makeup simple, accentuating her cheekbones with a bold sweep of bronzer and going for a nude lip. It's important not to go overboard with the rest of your makeup when wearing neon liner, or you'll look more scary-clown than on-trend fashionista.

Photo credit: Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Cheryl isn't the first big name to embrace the neon vibe – Victoria's Secret model Kendall Jenner wowed us with vibrant green eyelids back in January. "Really into green these days" the reality star wrote on her Instagram. The snap generated a whopping 6 million likes.

And top beauty influencer Lisa Potter Dixon, who is head makeup artists for Benefit, is another fan of the trend. The star shared a tutorial in applying neon green eyeliner on her Instagram page in April. Lisa applied the eyeliner super close to her lash line and went for two coats of liner, finishing off the look with lashings of mascara to conceal the green slightly.

It's the perfect festival look. Go on, you know you want to...

Shop the look here:

SHOP: Fenty Beauty BAESIDE Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio, £27, Boots

SHOP: Stargazer neon colour liquid eyeliner, £4, Stargazer Products

SHOP: Shockwave neon liner, £5, Beauty Bay