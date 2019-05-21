7 beauty products you NEED to take to a festival this summer Don't leave home without them...

Festival season is fast approaching! We've already seen the stars at Coachella, and now we're looking forward to Glastonbury, V Festival, Wilderness and Wireless. Glamming up for outdoor festivities is almost as fun as watching the bands themselves, so we've rounded up the essential beauty products to keep you looking boho - yet fresh - while you enjoy the great outdoors. The mud and mayhem need not cause havoc with your maintenance with this lovely lot…

Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel, £28, Kiehl's

First up, you need a sunscreen to protect your face, and we love this miniature tube from Kiehl's. The Ultra Light Daily UV Defence Aqua Gel is a lightweight, packed full of Vitamin E and really keeps skin super hydrated. Unscented and with an SPF of 50, it's a must-have for your bum bag.

Blush Touch in Tender 01, £31, Dolce & Gabbana

. Dolce & Gabbana's limited edition Blush Touch pens are great for travelling - housed in a pen-like stick, simply click the end and apply straight to the apples of your cheeks for a luminous flush on the go.

MORE: 10 family friendly festivals in the UK that you probably haven't heard of

Blush Touch in Tender 01, £31, Dolce & Gabbana

Treat yourself (and the environment) with Simple's biodegradable face wipes, which are much kinder to the planet, yet still get rid of your makeup in a jiffy. The fuss-free wipes act as both a gentle cleanser and an effective make-up remover, which even blitzes waterproof mascara.

Beach Club, £10, IGK

Want festival hair without the curling tongs? Try Beach Club - a texture spray by IGK. One spritz delivers the salty, windswept look instantly without sticky residue. Best of all, it smells of coconut water and comes in a handy travel size.

READ: Your need-to-know guide and advice for festival season

Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Sheet Mask, £42, (for a pack of 6) Origins

OK, so there isn't much time for relaxing at a festival, but after a hard day of eating, drinking and shaking your thang, grabbing a sheet mask is just the quick fix, plus, they don't take up any room in your bag. The Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Sheet Mask from Origins soothes and calms the skin, trouncing inflammation and will totally zap your face back to life after all that booze.

Solid Perfume, from £14, Jo Malone London

Keep smelling super-sweet day long with Jo Malone's solid perfumes, which are basically travel-ready palettes that house some of the brand's most popular fragrances. Containing pure beeswax, they are easy to apply and great to transport - no glass! You can fill your palettes with two Jo Malone London scents from Lime Basil & Mandarin to Wood Sage & Sea Salt.

Balm.Com, £10.00, Glossier

If you haven't bagged yourself a tube of Glossier's Balm.Com, then we suggest you do, ASAP. The long-lasting formula not only nourishes your lips, but it's multi-purpose product – massage it into your cuticles, apply to eyelashes and even pop on dry skin patches.