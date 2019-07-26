MAC is giving away FREE lipstick to celebrate National Lipstick Day Ready, set, SHOP!

Lippy fans, get excited - because those mega-generous folk over at MAC are making makeup dreams come true. It's National Lipstick Day on Monday 29 July, and once again the beloved beauty brand is marking the occasion by giving out free lipsticks to any customers walking through the door. And we're not talking miniature, free-sample-sized lippies - these babies are the real deal, worth £17.50 on any other day. So whatever you have in the diary, make sure you're near a MAC store.

There are four shades to choose from; Cockney - a gorgeous sheer red shade, Coco-Del-Rio – a warm plum, Soleil Soleil – a peachy nude and CB 96 – a sunny pinky orange, and the promotion runs from July 26 -29 but only while stocks last – so you’d better act fast!

To get your hands on a free lipstick, which usually cost £17.50, simply head to a participating store or go online and you need to spend at least £45 to qualify. Should be easy, right? We'll be stocking up on the Prep + Prime Fix+ or the Strobe Cream, the list is endless to be honest.

RELATED: 9 fashion and beauty brands that give back to women

If you love your Ruby Woo lipstick, you might be fascinated to learn that the cult favourite gets sold every second all around the globe - how crazy is that?

However, if you don’t get a chance to get your hands on a free lipstick, there's no need to feel upset and cry yourself to sleep. The company runs a Back to M.A.C recycling programme which allows shoppers to return six empty M.A.C containers either online or in-store in exchange for a complimentary lipstick.

MORE: 8 royals with red lips

See you at the checkout! To find a local at MAC free-standing store, head over to maccosmetics.co.uk.