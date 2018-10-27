How to get Little Mix's Perrie Edwards’ Hollywood glam makeup look We spoke to Perrie’s makeup artist Cassie Lomas who told us the exact products she used…

When Little Mix star Perrie Edwards attended the exciting opening of the new Swarovski Oxford Street store this week, we were mesmerised by her red lipstick, perfect skin and feathered eyebrows. The 25-year-old had quite the transformation with her Hollywood glam makeover, and Cassie Lomas is the woman behind Perrie's makeup and we spoke to the B.Makeup ambassador about how to replicate the singer's epic look from home.

"I just accentuated her amazing features - I wanted a youthful, modern but timeless look to compliment Perrie's gorgeous Hollywood waves," Cassie revealed to HELLO!

Look at Perrie's feathery brows

For the base, Cassie used two products, telling us: "I used my B. Cassie Lomas Sheer Liquid Illuminator for a subtle sheen followed by Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. If you apply it with a damp 'Roxie' Foundation Brush it will buff just the right amount of coverage onto your skin."

We all know Meghan is famously a fan of the Armani foundation because, according to one of her old makeup artists, she likes her freckles to show through.

In the comments section, lots of people were asking about the brows. So with that in mind, how did Cassie perfect those feathered brows on Perrie? "Use a thickening brow gel to add definition, I use the Tom Ford Fibre Gel and paint in fine hair strokes using Wunderbrow Brow Gel which doesn’t budge."

Red lipstick can be intimidating, but Cassie advises that you should always fill your entire lip space. "When you wear red you need a full pout," she says. Plus, it's all about experimenting. "Everyone can wear red," she assures us. "It’s just a case of finding the right tone for you. There's no way to know what you love unless you try it out."

Perrie's skin looks flawless

For Perrie's lips, Cassie used the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat to prep the lip line, and then she mixed her own red using a few MAC lip mixes. She told us: "I love creating an original colour for my clients."

There’s no mistaking the Little Mix singer's insanely long eyelashes - what will give us Perrie-esque lashes, Cassie? "I love the LMX Off Duty Lashes, they make my job really easy."

With Christmas being less than two months away (eek!), Cassie thinks now is the perfect time to try out Perrie’s latest look. "With Hollywood glamour, the key is to layer your products lightly and make sure your skin is hydrated."

But if red lips aren’t for you, Cassie reveals the catwalk trends you need to try ahead of party season: "Metallics are really on trend and there's a colour for everyone. I love rose gold and bronzes. We used a champagne colour pigment on the eye for this look with a metallic finish."

She continued: "A great tip is to use it on eyes and as a highlighter. I use a mixing fluid to make it waterproof and apply a wash over the high points of the face."