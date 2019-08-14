Michelle Keegan's no makeup face will blow your mind Could she be any more gorgeous?

We've said it before and we will say it again - Michelle Keegan's Instagram makes us very jealous indeed. Not only does she put snippets of fabulous wardrobe and holiday snaps, but she occasionally shares shots of her dressing down and she STILL looks perfect. On Tuesday evening the Our Girl actress shared an up-close shot of her without any makeup at all and her skin looked totally flawless. Holidaying in Ibiza means her tan was on point, but the former Corrie star did had one trick up her sleeves - LVL lashes. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My @nouveaulashesuk LVL is still looking fresh, which means I don’t need to do anything apart from get up and get my tan on. Girls I highly recommend this treatment, especially if you’re going on holiday." Of course, Mich is a brand ambassador, but many would say she is the ideal advert as she is such a big fan of the treatment regardless.

Flawless!

Michelle - who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright - told HELLO! that she can't live without the lash treatment which works to lift your own natural lashes, without any extensions at all.

"I first had Nouveau Lashes LVL done five years ago, and I remember putting a selfie up on Instagram and everyone was like, 'why are your eyelashes so long?' My friend recommended it to me because I was going on holiday and I couldn't wear individual eyelashes because I was working two weeks after, and I knew they'd be falling out and I'd have to get them taken off. So I thought I'd try it, and I absolutely loved it. It lasted for eight weeks, and I've been having them done ever since. So when they asked me to be an ambassador, I was like 'amazing!'. I'm genuinely a fan..."

