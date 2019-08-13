Michelle Keegan blew away her Instagram fans with the most insane bikini ever Total #bikinigoals

Michelle Keegan is currently on a sun-soaked holiday in Ibiza with hubby Mark Wright and we have been enjoying seeing her holiday updates online. On Monday evening the stunning actress uploaded a flawless shot of her in a skimpy bikini and we were blown away! Tanned, toned and totally gorgeous, the 32-year-old sported an orange two-piece bikini by celebrity-loved brand Hunza G. The £150 number was the perfect tone to show off her bronzed glow and the snap itself generated almost 240,000 likes and a huge amount of comments. We loved how the Our Girl actress accessorised the summer staple too; she added luxe gold earrings, swanky Rayban sunnies and left her flip-flops at home, instead clutching a white floppy hat. Michelle's mother-in-law Carol Wright was one of the first to comment, writing: "WOW" with lots of heart emojis.

Could Michelle BE any hotter?

The former Coronation Street star looked to be wearing very little makeup in the picture, letting her natural skin shine through. Michelle once told HELLO! that she tends to keep her look barely-there while on holiday. "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

£150, Hunza G at Selfridges

She added: "In the summer, I wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan."

MORE: Take a look inside Kelly Brook's holiday wardrobe: From her stylish bikinis to cool kaftan

"Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup, and I just have my Nouveau Lashes LVL."

READ: 10 romantic destinations that you'll want to go to this year

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.