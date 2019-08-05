Wait 'til you see the skirt Michelle Keegan wore to Brooke Vincent's baby shower It has Carrie Bradshaw written all over it!

Wow! Michelle Keegan looked incredible at the weekend, as she headed to Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent's baby shower. In pictures that appeared on her cousin Katie Fearnehough's Instagram, the 32-year-old wore a simple white bodysuit, which she teamed with a pretty pink tulle skirt. We've tracked it down and you can pick it up from Maje, where it's currently on sale for £105 in the brand's mid-season sale. The tiered organza number was so Carrie Bradshaw and we loved the frothiness of it - especially as she added dainty gold jewellery and nude high heels.

Michelle looked incredible in her pink tulle skirt

As always, the actress looked glowing with picture-perfect makeup giving her a flawless finish. Earlier this year, HELLO! spoke to the Our Girl star who spilled the beans on what gets her looking her best. It appears he she has similar tastes to the Duchess of Sussex because they both love Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer. Michelle said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish."

£105, Maje @ Harrods

She added: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

But she does mix up her beauty products depending on the time of year. "In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup, and I just have my Nouveau Lashes LVL."

