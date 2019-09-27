Real women are the true stars of Zoeva's new foundation - and I'm ALL for it Make-up brand Zoeva released a truly authentic campaign for their new foundation launch...

Foundations are launched on the reg. We see the campaign images, watch the campaign videos – but do we ever really get an idea of the foundation, how it works and what it looks like? Hmm… no. Because the foundation has been meticulously applied by an expert on someone with already perfect skin, shot with flattering lighting and retouched in post-production. A hell of a lot goes into making the skin look absolutely flawless in the hopes that the flawless skin will sell the foundation.

So it was a breath of fresh air to see Zoeva's campaign for their new foundation, Authentik Skin. The brand, known for its brushes and eyeshadows, featured a diverse range of everyday women who all did their own make-up… No retouching in sight! You get to see close-up the foundation being applied to the skin and blended in and guys, seriously, is this not a far better way to sell product in 2019?! I mean…

"I've always believed that your best self is your authentic self," says Zoe Boikou, CEO & Founder of the brand. "That's why I designed our foundation – not to hide, but to illuminate and celebrate your uniquely beautiful skin."

I want to give her a big hug.

The foundation is available in 44 shades, which is a pretty huge offering, and I'm also obsessed with the shade names – Brave, Generous, Magical and Spirited are just a few of the uplifting names designated to each shade. My shade is Brilliant, which I'm not going to argue with…

As for the foundation itself – it has either warm, cool or neutral undertones and is high coverage without being cakey… It kind of makes the skin luminous and I love it.

