Victoria Beckham shares handy makeup tutorial with fans The ex Spice Girl has shared a step-by-step makeup guide

Victoria Beckham has shared a handy makeup tutorial with her followers and anyone who's a fan of her Lid Lustre range will be over the moon *raises hand*. The short video explains how best to apply the creamy eyeshadow and offers a simple two-step application solution. In the video, Victoria can be seen gently applying the glittery shadow to her eyes and captions make the process even easier.

Viewers are advised that for step one, you should use your fingers to apply to the centre of lid, and then for step two, it's all about blending. Victoria advises: "Blend evenly across lid and into eye crease." The designer then shows off her handiwork, smouldering to the camera, revealing her beautifully decorated eyes.

Victoria shared the handy tutorial on Instagram

The former Spice Girl revealed her first beauty collection earlier in September and her Lid Lustre eyeshadows come in four different shades, Onyx (the chic smoky grey tone that can be seen in the video), Mink (a metallic brown), Blonde (a light, creamy gold) and Victoria's staple colour, Midnight (a shimmering deep navy).

Lid Lustre comes in four gorgeous shades

Each of the vibrant colours come in a little pot and can be applied with a brush or just your fingers. Not only do they glide on like silk, but thanks to their intense colour pigmentation, they stick around practically all day and work on all skin tones. On the Victoria Beckham Beauty website, they're described as adding: "A layer of life, dimension, and brilliance to your look." The description also notes that they are: "Inspired by the healing and protective power of crystals—Victoria surrounds herself with them—each shade is infused with a different crystal for aura-amplifying energy."

It might be time to stock up ahead of the festive season…

