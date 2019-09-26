Meghan Markle's travel beauty essentials that keep her looking good on the royal tour Prince Harry's wife always looks glam, even when she's travelling...

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in South Africa with husband Prince Harry and her adorable son Archie Harrison, and we have been loving what we've seen so far. From her fabulous Club-Monaco dress to her gorgeous hairstyles; the royal has never looked more radiant. During her visit to female charity Work In Progress, royal fans were mesmerised by her flawless skin and glow. How does she do it after a super-long flight and not to mention an action-packed schedule? We assume the Duchess has a travel-ready beauty bag packed with her favourite essentials at hand. But what's in it? We have a pretty good idea, based on the items the former Suits star has previously said she loves.

Meghan has been looking incredible on the royal tour of South Africa

That dewy glow is probably enhanced by her favourite tinted moisturiser by Laura Mercier. The brunette beauty told Beauty Banter that she prefers to wear the product rather than foundation for her trademark dewy glow.

Laura Mercier Radiance, £30.50, Space NK

When the royal was acting in Suits (gosh, we miss that show) she was asked what her all-time favourite beauty product was, and her answer was: "YSL Touche Eclat concealer. It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively." Many shoppers grab this at the airport in duty free, so maybe she stocked up on route?

Touche Eclat, £26, YSL

Meghan famously said she uses Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion "religiously", adding that "it's so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."

Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, £4.24, Boots

Smelling good is very important to Meghan. "Fragrance is my favourite thing," she revealed. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home." Luckily, Jo Malone - one of her favourites - does mini versions of all the fragrances which is ideal for smelling nice on holiday.

Wild Bluebell Cologne, £48 for 30ml, Jo Malone London

Speaking to Birchbox, the actress gave her on-set beauty secrets in 2016 and exclaimed: "There is nothing like a hair flip!" Meghan praised luxury haircare brand Oribe, and has mentioned that she has used their texturizing spray.

Travel-Sized Dry Texturizing Spray, 75ml, Oribe @ Net-A-Porter

"When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suzanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward, and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, or nothing at all, and has me flip back hard to give my hair a little extra bounce".

You can buy this cult spray in a handy 75ml size which is great when you're globetrotting.

