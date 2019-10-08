Kate Moss's 17-year-old daughter Lila Moss looks so grown up in this new Marc Jacobs beauty shoot So pretty…

Lila Moss, the 17-year-old daughter of Jefferson Hack and Kate Moss, has been a model for over a year now, and while we've seen her out and about with her mum on the fashion week front row, we've yet to see her storm the catwalk. But in a new ad campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty, the teenager shows off the brand's new 'Highliner' - a super shiny liquid-gel eyeliner that creates the ultimate feline flick. We can't get over how gorgeous Lila looks in the photo - almost ethereal with her glowing skin, razor-sharp cheekbones and her pink ballerina-style dress. Lila's makeup look was created by Nikkie Tutorials, and we think you'll agree, she looks phenomenal.

While we're obsessed with her glam manicure, the star of the show is the super shiny, iconic Blacquer liquid gel-eyeliner on her eyes, with the metallic Gold Getter over the top.

Nikkie Tutorials recommends that when you want to create a fashion cat eye like Lila's, you need to "start at the middle of the upper lash line and draw towards the outer corner with the eye open to create your wing."

Her pro tip? "Utilise the lower lash line as a guide."

Nikki applying Marc Jacobs Highliner, £24, available at Harvey Nichols

She continued: "Next, work your way towards the inner part of the eye starting at the inner corner, draw a line along the lower lash line connecting to the outer corner. Slant the liner up and out to meet with the tail end of the wing. Layer your pop of colour on top of the wing."

Sounds easy enough - we'll have to give it a whirl this weekend.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Lila revealed that her supermodel mum has given her some beauty tips along the way, saying: "She's shown me the best way to curl my eyelashes. She’s always used an eyelash curler, and I used to be so scared to do it."

Revealing Kate's unique method, she said: "Start right at the bottom rather than in the middle so that the whole lash gets curled."

How about Lila though, has she imparted any of her teenage wisdom on her 45-year-old supermodel mum? "I’ve taught her how to apply highlighter in the right places," she said. "Once, I noticed she did it completely wrong, so I had to correct it."